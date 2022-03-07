Sister Wives: Here’s everything we know about Logan Brown’s upcoming wedding

Kody and Janelle Brown’s son Logan will marry his fiance Michelle later this year. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown’s eldest child, son Logan Brown, is getting married later this year, and here is everything we know.

The Brown family patriarch, Kody Brown, shares 18 children between his three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, and his ex-wife, Christine.

Kody and Janelle share six biological children: Logan, 27 (the eldest of all 18 Brown children), Madison, 26, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 23, Gabriel, 20, and Savanah, 17.

Sister Wives alum Logan Brown’s relationship with fiancee Michelle Petty

Logan stopped filming for Sister Wives several years ago. He decided to take a break from the limelight and instead focus on his personal life.

He graduated in May 2017 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from the University of Nevada. Logan has since completed his MBA at UNLV where he graduated in 2020. All the while, Logan has managed to find time to work full-time and acted as the executive director for a student-run venture capital firm.

Another steady in Logan’s life has been his longtime girlfriend-turned fiance, Michelle Petty. The couple began dating in 2014 and have made several sporadic appearances on Sister Wives. Logan popped the question to Michelle after three years of dating.

Logan proposed to Michelle on the Congress Bridge in Austin, Texas, in September 2017. Shortly after that, the couple revealed on social media that they did not want their wedding to be filmed for Sister Wives. Both Logan and Michelle have kept a low profile since appearing on Sister Wives, and all of their social media accounts are private.

Logan and Michelle will tie the knot in October 2022

However, we’ve gathered enough information that we know Logan and Michelle will be tying the knot later this year, on Saturday, October 2022. Their online wedding registry is also private (it requires a password to access), like their social media accounts.

Michelle has been a welcome addition in Logan’s life. His mom Janelle called her future daughter-in-law an “amazing person” on Instagram in 2018, telling Logan’s fiancee, “I’m so glad you are in our lives.”

Logan and Michelle stayed in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the rest of the family relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018. The couple is currently building their first home in Vegas, of which Janelle shared pics earlier this month.

Logan and Michelle will certainly have a large guest list for their wedding, given Logan’s large family. Logan has 17 brothers and sisters and five parents, including his dad Kody’s ex-wife Christine Brown.

Although Christine is no longer married to Kody, likely, she’ll still attend the wedding, as she helped raise Logan from a young age and has been an influential part of his life.

Given Logan and Michelle’s desire to keep their personal life private, it’s unlikely their wedding will be aired on Sister Wives, unlike Logan’s sisters Madison, Aspyn, and Mykelti, whose weddings were all filmed on the show.

However, it’s likely that photos will eventually pop up from Logan and Michelle’s wedding one way or the other, so keep your eyes open for more updates on their impending nuptials.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.