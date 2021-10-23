Sister Wives: Here is why Christine Brown listed herself as a ‘single woman’ on her home’s deed

Christine Brown listed her marital status as “single” on the deed to her home. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown recently moved into a rental in Utah after she moved out of her Flagstaff home, where she listed her marital status as “single.”

Christine’s recent actions have many Sister Wives fans scratching their heads.

Last season on Sister Wives, Christine didn’t hide the fact that she and her husband, Kody Brown, had a “rough relationship” for several years.

Christine also didn’t hide the fact that she adamantly wanted to move back to Utah; but Kody and her sister wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, weren’t on board with her idea.

What Sister Wives viewers see on TV versus what’s really happening in real-time can often be confusing and misleading.

What is the status of Kody and Christine Brown’s marriage?

Another topic that can seem confusing and misleading is the marital status of Kody Brown and his four wives.

Polygamy, the practice of being married to more than one wife or husband, generally speaking, isn’t a popular practice.

And because legally, husbands may only claim one wife, plural marriage draws some blurry lines.

Kody married his first wife, Meri Brown, in 1990, making her the first legal wife of Kody’s until 2014 when they legally divorced.

When wife number two, Janelle, entered the family, she would become Kody’s second wife, but not legally, only spiritually. The same happened with wife number three, Christine, and wife number four, Robyn.

However, Robyn brought three children from a previous marriage that Kody legally adopted in order for them to receive the same benefits as the other 15 children in the Brown family.

In order to legally adopt Robyn’s children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna, Kody legally divorced Meri so that he could legally wed Robyn.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is a ‘single woman’ on home’s deed

Now, according to legal documents uncovered by The Sun, Christine, the grantor, has listed herself as a “single woman” on the deed of the Flagstaff home she recently sold.

In the eyes of the law, Christine has always been a single woman since Kody can only have one legal wife at a time. Christine knew that she would never be Kody’s legal wife, coming into the family as his third wife.

Although legally on paper Christine is single, the status of her spiritual marriage to Kody is still unclear. This year Christine skipped out on sharing an anniversary post on Instagram for herself and Kody on their wedding date, March 25.

Sister Wives fans are certainly hoping that Season 16 will provide some insight about Christine and Kody’s crumbling marriage.

Last season ended on a cliffhanger with Christine exclaiming she “can’t do marriage” with Kody anymore.

Regardless of whether she’s still with Kody or flying solo these days, Christine has at least made her dream of moving to Utah a reality.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c.