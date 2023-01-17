Sister Wives: Gwendlyn Brown tends to ‘dislike’ dad Kody Brown

Gwendlyn poses for an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @gwendlynbrown/Instagram

Admittedly, Gwendlyn Brown “tends to dislike” her father, Sister Wives star Kody Brown.

Kody hasn’t exactly earned himself a likable reputation in recent months, especially after Season 17 of Sister Wives.

Many Sister Wives viewers have accused Kody of narcissistic and even mentally abusive behavior towards his ex-wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

Kody’s daughter is now speaking out against her father’s actions.

Gwendlyn, Kody and Christine’s biological daughter, recently began reviewing Sister Wives episodes and giving her opinions on her YouTube channel.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a recent video, Gwendlyn recapped some Season 17 Sister Wives episodes and answered some fans’ questions about her family.

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown says she ‘tends to dislike’ dad Kody Brown

Referring to her relationship with her dad, Kody, Gwendlyn admitted, “It’s very flip-floppy for me. In person, my dad’s sweet to me now. We had our differences in the past, but we’re getting better, and since we’re not around each other as much, we can’t be angry with each other as much.”

She continued, “But when I watch the episodes, I do tend to dislike him a little bit.”

Although Gwendlyn seemed to be critical of her father, she noted, “I just have to remind myself that he’s going through a difficult time, and this is hard on everybody. He’s still my dad, and he’s still kind to me.”

Gwendlyn’s admission was in response to a fan who asked her whether hearing everything her dad was saying about her mom impacted her relationship with him.

Kody’s favoritism towards Robyn played a role in Christine leaving him

As Sister Wives viewers watched during Season 17, Kody had plenty to say about his ex, Christine. Kody deflected all the blame for his and Christine’s divorce, accusing her of being the one at fault. Kody felt that Christine didn’t try hard enough to have good relationships with her now-former sister wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

Mainly, Kody was unhappy with how Christine treated his fourth and favored wife, Robyn. This led to Kody admitting on national television that he wasn’t attracted to Christine because of how she mistreated Robyn.

Christine called Kody an a**hole during a Season 17 confessional when she addressed his comments and accused him of having a favorite wife, Robyn, which played a significant role in her decision to leave him after 27 years of spiritual marriage.

“I think he has a favorite wife, and that’s why all of this is like it is. And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough,” Christine told TLC’s cameras of Kody’s favoritism.

Christine also admitted that she and Kody’s children had trouble respecting him because he played favorites. “It’s hard for the girls to respect their dad when they see he has favorites,” Christine revealed.

Following Christine’s lead, Janelle left Kody in 2022, as revealed during the Season 17 Tell All. Meri and Kody announced their marriage termination earlier this month, leaving Robyn as Kody’s last wife standing.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.