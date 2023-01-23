Sister Wives: Gwendlyn Brown says mom Christine helped Janelle to become ‘more empowered’

If you ask Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, her mom is to thank for Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s newfound empowerment amid her split from Kody.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Janelle and Kody Brown revealed they were separated during the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, One on One.

Sister Wives have been calling for Janelle to follow in Christine’s footsteps and leave Kody, and now that she has, Gwendlyn says her mom inspired Janelle to thrive as a newly independent woman.

Gwendlyn has been outspoken recently regarding her famous, supersized, formerly polygamous family.

That includes recapping Sister Wives episodes on her YouTube channel, and last week, she answered some of her subscribers’ questions during a recording.

When asked by a fan what sparked Janelle to become “more independent” following her split from Kody, Gwendlyn credited her mom, Christine.

Gwendlyn Brown says mom Christine ‘encouraged’ Janelle to become ‘more empowered’

“I think that she was encouraged by my mom, who has also, since the first season, become a lot more empowered,” Gwendlyn told her 93,000 subscribers. “And they just seem to have encouraged each other to be more strong and independent and confident in themselves.”

Janelle certainly is feeling empowered since navigating life as a newly single woman. She recently shared an uplifting post on Instagram, showing herself in the gym, lifting weights on the squat machine.

Sister Wives fan-favorite Janelle proves she’s feeling ’empowered’

“I workout – not only to improve my health and change my body BUT For the EMPOWERMENT it brings. When you are strong you can be strong,” Janelle told her IG followers via text written over her video.

In fact, Janelle has even updated her Instagram bio – where she’s amassed nearly 1 million followers – to read, “Rooted. Empowered. Authentic.”

Janelle has been focusing on herself, her kids, and her career following her split from Kody. The 53-year-old TLC star continues to care for her health with a holistic approach, and her work has certainly paid off because she looks radiant.

Christine has remained close with Janelle amid their splits from Kody. Janelle is the only one of Christine’s former sister wives with whom she remains in contact.

During Season 17 of Sister Wives, Christine made it clear to Robyn that she didn’t want to continue a relationship with her, at least for the time being. And Christine and Meri’s relationship has always been strained, so it’s no surprise they haven’t remained friends.

Janelle and Christine often vacation together, and they’ve joined forces as Plexus ambassadors, earning themselves a recent Hawaiian getaway. The blonde beauties have also teamed up and created an Instagram page, Life With Health & Happiness, and an Empowered Living Facebook page, where they advertise their brand and have garnered hundreds of thousands of followers.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.