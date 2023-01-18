Sister Wives: Gwendlyn Brown says Meri Brown was ‘rude and scary’ amid child abuse allegations

Gwendlyn spoke out in response to her brother Paedon’s accusations against Meri. Pic credit: @gwendlynbrown and @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is speaking her piece following accusations of child abuse aimed at Meri Brown.

Meri has found herself under scrutiny lately after Kody and Christine Brown’s son, Paedon, insinuated that she was physically abusive towards him and some of his siblings.

“Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically,” Paedon said during a recent interview, adding that when it came to verbal abuse, Meri’s behavior was “so far past verbal.”

Now, Paedon’s sister, Gwendlyn, is speaking out and sharing her thoughts about Meri’s behavior when they were younger.

Taking to her Patreon account, Gwendlyn answered some fan questions, specifically about some of the allegations Paedon made about Meri.

“[Meri] was scary as a kid, but she never attacked me, and I only saw her violent once,” Gwendlyn told her fans, adding, “That was all a long time ago.”

Gwendlyn Brown says Sister Wives star Meri Brown was ‘rude and scary’

Calling Meri “rude and scary,” Gwendlyn also mentioned an incident that occurred involving Meri getting physical with her sister, Mykelti.

“Meri had moments where she was rude and scary, but I don’t remember her getting physical with anyone except for Mykelti, and that was only once. I believe that everyone deserves a second chance,” Gwendlyn continued.

After explaining her point of view regarding Meri’s alleged abusive behavior, Gwendlyn then took aim at her brother, Paedon.

“He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing, and I would strongly advise against taking anything he says as fact,” Gwendlyn said.

Gwendlyn and Paedon, both of whose biological mother is Christine, don’t exactly have a good relationship. Last year during a TikTok video, Paedon admitted to slapping Gwendlyn.

“I hit Gwen,” Paedon shared. “I slapped Gwen after some words were exchanged, and I took it too far, and I slapped her, and she thinks that I might do it again, and she’s scared of me.”

Meri Brown hasn’t broken her silence on abuse allegations

Meri has yet to acknowledge the allegations of abuse. However, she has hinted on more than one occasion that she has a story of her own to tell, teasing “so much more to the story.”

Meri hasn’t elaborated on her statements, instead choosing to remain cryptic about the topic. Following the January 2023 termination of her and Kody’s marriage, Meri has remained active on social media, continuing to stay optimistic about her future.

She recently celebrated her 52nd birthday and noted her gratitude despite the drama currently surrounding her. It’s unclear what Meri’s next move will be now that she’s a single woman again. Her former sister wives, Christine and Janelle, have taken different approaches in their singlehood following their splits from Kody.

While Christine has chosen to casually dip her toes back into the dating pool, Janelle has decided to remain single, at least for now, as she focuses on her career and her children.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.