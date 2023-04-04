Sister Wives: Gwendlyn Brown says Kody and Robyn Brown have a ‘terrible’ spending problem

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is speaking out about her dad, Kody Brown, and this time, she’s dishing on his spending habits.

Gwendlyn has been open about Kody, accusing him of abuse and calling out his actions on TLC.

On her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn has been reacting to former Sister Wives episodes, and during a video over the weekend, she talked about Kody and his wife Robyn’s finances.

When Gwendlyn when asked by a subscriber whether Kody ever made things right with his exes, Christine and Janelle Brown, Gwendlyn said, “I think that my dad and Robyn have a terrible habit of spending very crazy and, like, not within their means at all.”

Gwendlyn went on to compare Janelle and Meri to her mom, Christine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gwendlyn added, “But also, Janelle and Meri are like, kind of similar to my mom, in that they’re not going to be like, salty or petty and try to, like, take money from him, um, even though they totally deserve it.”

Gwendlyn Brown dishes on Kody and Robyn’s spending habits

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a source told Radar Online that Kody’s exes, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, would be seeking spousal support. Based on Gwendlyn’s comments, however, that doesn’t look to be the case.

Since splitting from Kody, Christine has relocated to Utah and met the love of her life in David Woolley, while Meri and Janelle have remained in Flagstaff, where Kody and Robyn still reside.

Christine, Meri, and Janelle seem to be doing just fine since splitting from Kody Brown

Christine and Janelle seem to be doing just fine without any of Kody’s money — they both work for Plexus, and Christine is also a LuLaRoe ambassador, as is Meri, who also runs her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

It’s unclear whether Robyn works or not, but in the most recent seasons of Sister Wives, she was a stay-at-home mom to her and Kody’s five kids. When Kody and Robyn hired a nanny to help with the kids during the day, Christine was perplexed, asking the now-famous question, “What does the nanny do?”

It appears that Kody and Robyn are doing alright financially speaking. They were recently spotted with their two youngest children, Solomon and Ariella, at an aquarium in Las Vegas. They’ve also been spotted enjoying dinner and dancing and some retail therapy.

As another Sister Wives insider revealed, Kody has been “spoiling” Robyn with lavish shopping excursions. Perhaps there is some truth to Gwendlyn’s statements, as the source said, “He’s spending a lot of money on Robyn because that’s what makes her happy. They’re very much about materialistic things.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.