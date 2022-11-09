Sister Wives: Gwendlyn Brown says Janelle has split from Kody Brown

According to Gwendlyn Brown, Janelle and Kody have split. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Have Janelle and Kody Brown called it quits? That’s the case, according to Kody’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown.

Sister Wives fans have long called for Janelle to follow in Christine Brown’s footsteps and leave Kody.

This season on Sister Wives, viewers are watching Christine’s split from Kody unfold, which has resulted in turmoil among the rest of the spouses, including Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown.

Janelle has shown her allegiance to Christine and has been the only one of Kody’s other wives to support her decision to leave and move back to Utah.

Now, it appears that Kody and Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn, has let the cat out of the bag – according to her, Janelle and Kody have already gone their separate ways.

Gwendlyn recently went live on TikTok via her friend’s account. During the recording, Gwendlyn’s friend answered questions from curious fans who wanted answers about the dynamics of the Brown family.

Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown says Janelle and Kody Brown have split

One of the first questions asked whether Meri and Robyn are still close. Gwendlyn quickly responded, “I think so,” before adding that Meri tends to spend most of her time with her friends, calling them her “found family.”

Gwendlyn told her listeners that Meri tends to hang out more with her friends than the Browns, noting that they’re “kinder to her.”

Janelle left Kody! Confirmed by Christines daughter Gwendolyn in this live with her best friend.#SisterWives pic.twitter.com/qpnUWFqzeW — Dude, Wtf⁉️ (@xtinaw72) November 9, 2022

Next, Gwendlyn’s friend read a comment that read, “Only Robyn, Meri, and Kody are together then.” Gwendlyn again wasted no time responding, telling her friend, “Yes.”

As Gwendlyn’s friend began to ask another fan question, Gwendlyn backtracked on her answer, and interrupted her, saying, “Right? I think…”

Janelle and Kody have previously sparked breakup rumors

Janelle and Kody recently sparked breakup rumors during their eldest son Logan’s wedding. During the ceremony, Janelle sat in the front row near some of her and Kody’s kids, while Kody sat on the opposite side of the aisle, several rows behind Janelle, and next to his rumored favorite wife, Robyn.

Since Christine’s split from Kody, she and Janelle have spent lots of time together. Janelle hasn’t shared any pics of herself and Kody on her Instagram since June 2021 when she shared a throwback photo of them with their six kids. Kody has also been absent from his and Janelle’s kids’ vacations and birthday celebrations.

If Janelle and Kody have indeed split – something that Janelle has admittedly considered – it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise to Sister Wives fans – in fact, they’d be rooting her on, like they have Christine.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.