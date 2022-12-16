Sister Wives: Gwendlyn Brown jokes about parents Kody and Christine Brown’s divorce

Gwendlyn poked fun at her parents’ divorce earning her fame. Pic credit: @gwendlynbrown/Instagram

Sister Wives stars and exes Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, made light of their divorce and how it’s earned her fame.

Kody and Christine’s daughter had some fun with her Instagram followers ahead of the weekend at her parents’ expense.

Taking to her IG Stories, the newly engaged Sister Wives star shared that her IG account was recently verified, meaning that she’s officially achieved social media fame.

In the Story slide, Gwendlyn shared a screenshot of her IG bio with the newly-minted blue check mark next to her name.

In the caption, Gwendlyn poked fun at her parents’ recent divorce.

“When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn quipped. “Verified b***hes.”

Gwendlyn Brown mocks parents Kody and Christine Brown’s divorce

Gwendlyn, Kody and Christine’s fourth eldest biological child, has been vocal about her super-sized family’s conflict in recent months. The 21-year-old let it slip during a live TikTok video that her dad and his second wife, Janelle Brown, had split.

The news was recently confirmed in a preview clip from the Sunday, December 18 installment of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One-on-One. Janelle and Kody revealed to host Sukanya Krishnan that they’ve been separated for several months after 29 years of marriage.

Gwendlyn also poked fun at her parents’ divorce earlier this year when she shared a screenshot of a Google search for her dad, Kody. His description was written as “Christine Brown’s ex-husband.”

Kody Brown’s behavior no longer aligns with polygamy

Gwendlyn’s brother, Paedon Brown, has also been outspoken about their parents’ broken relationship and his disdain for his father, Kody.

In a TikTok video, Paedon mocked Kody for claiming to be the “man of the house” and revealed what Sister Wives fans have thought for years: that Kody found “the woman he loves” in his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Kody’s actions in recent seasons of Sister Wives, especially during Season 17, have proven that he is no longer interested in a polygamous marriage.

With Christine and Janelle out of the picture and Kody refusing to reconcile his marriage with Meri, that leaves Kody and Robyn as the sole spouses left in the once-plural union…something that Sister Wives viewers have long believed Kody and Robyn set out to achieve from the start.

Part 1 of Sister Wives: One-on-One airs on Sunday, December 18 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+. Parts 2 and 3 will air on January 1 and 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.