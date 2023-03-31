Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is living her best life with her fiancee, Beatriz Queiroz.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the couple got engaged in November 2022 following somewhat of a whirlwind romance.

Since then, Gwendlyn and Beatriz have been busy wedding planning but have taken some time to enjoy themselves, including a Taylor Swift concert, and they recently enjoyed a Mexican cruise.

Gwendlyn first announced she and Beatriz were on a cruise in an Instagram post earlier this month.

Gwendlyn shared some photos from the trip, including a selfie with Beatriz aboard their cruise ship, a photo of their view from the ship, and some video footage of Gwendlyn relaxing in a hot tub before departure.

“We’re on a cruise!!” Gwendlyn announced in the caption. “I’m taking lots of pictures and videos so i can share our experience in a youtube video ❤️❤️❤️ 2nd pic is what we woke up to this morning and 3rd is right before departure.”

In a more recent Instagram carousel post, Gwendlyn shared more photos from their trip. In the first slide, Gwendlyn and Beatriz posed for a snap at sunset with the ocean behind them, both of them casually clad in t-shirts with big smiles on their faces.

In the second slide, Gwendlyn showed off her bikini body as she posed on some rocks along the water. Gwendlyn’s two-piece was a light pink color with a plunging top and high-waisted bottoms.

The daughter of Kody and Christine Brown looked to be enjoying the sun and warm temperatures in the shot, seated next to some of her beach baggage.

In the third and final slide of the carousel, Gwendlyn was captured enjoying a swim in the ocean. Behind her was the Mexican horizon, with blue skies, mountains, clouds, beachfront condos, and some yachts cruising along the water.

In the post’s caption, Gwendlyn bid farewell to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and added a witty sentiment.

“Goodbye cabo san lucas ❤️,” she wrote. “Imagine peeing in the ocean where all the other creatures pee i can’t imagine cannot relate 🥲.”

Gwendlyn and Beatriz are getting married in July

As of this writing, there are just 105 days left until Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s big day. The couple is scheduled to tie the knot on July 15, per their wedding registry site.

Among the typical wedding registry items, such as furniture and home goods, the ladies are also requesting a couple’s massage and facials, both of which they would like to have done before their wedding.

Also reported by Monsters and Critics, Gwendlyn will be taking Beatriz’s surname, becoming Mrs. Gwendlyn Queiroz this summer. It’s unclear who will officiate Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s ceremony, but Gwendlyn reached out to actress Jennifer Coolidge recently and asked if she would do the honors.

In an Instagram Story, Gwendlyn shared a screenshot of the DM she sent to Jennifer. In it, she pleaded, “please officiate my wedding jennifer coolidge please please please please please i love you.”

Will Sister Wives star Kody Brown attend Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s wedding?

Sister Wives viewers may remember that Gwendlyn’s dad, Kody Brown, officiated Gwendlyn’s sister, Madison Brown-Brush’s wedding to Caleb Brush. Judging by Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s statements about her father in recent months, however, it doesn’t look like she will be asking Kody to be the officiant. Furthermore, it’s unclear whether he’ll even be invited.

Gwendlyn accused her father, Kody, of physical abuse and called him out for acting “rude and selfish” toward her mom, Christine Brown. In addition, Beatriz spoke out about Kody’s behavior, saying that she “doesn’t like” the way Kody talks to her fiancee “at all.”

“I really like Kody,” Beatriz said during a YouTube video. “He’s just… I don’t think that he knows how to respectfully talk to some of his family members. And one in particular, I care too much for to have somebody talk in mean manners.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.