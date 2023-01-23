Sister Wives: Gabriel Brown chops hair to donate to charity — See the video

Sister Wives stars and exes Janelle and Kody Brown’s son, Gabriel Brown, is sporting a new, fresh look after cutting off his long curls to donate to charity.

The 21-year-old has been growing his blonde hair for a while now, and it finally reached a long enough length that he was able to chop it off and make a charitable contribution.

Janelle shared a Reel on her Instagram, documenting the process in the video, which was set to the song Sharp Dressed Man by ZZ Top.

Gabriel (Gabe) sat in a barber’s chair, raising his cappuccino to toast the camera before the camera panned to the back of his head, revealing that his hair reached his mid-back.

Janelle added text across the video that read, “Gabe cut his hair! He had enough to donate to charity.”

Gabe’s stylist sectioned his long locks into several ponytails before taking their shears and cutting them close to his scalp.

The end result was a sleek new shorter do, and Gabe looked dapper with his new hair length.

“Gabe decided it was time for a hair cut. He had enough to donate it to charity. I like his new fresh look 😍” Janelle captioned her Reel.

Janelle didn’t share to which charity Gabe donated his locks. Still, there are plenty that accept hair donations, especially for those suffering from hair loss due to medical conditions such as cancer, alopecia, or other causes.

Gabriel butted heads with Kody Brown over strict COVID-19 protocols

Gabe garnered some attention last season on Sister Wives, but it wasn’t for his appearance. He shared during an emotional confessional that his dad, Kody, forgot his birthday.

He revealed during a confessional that while Kody was battling COVID-19, he called his son Gabe on October 11, which happens to be Gabe’s birthday. But, instead of wishing him a happy birthday, Kody made the conversation about himself and talked about his symptoms instead.

Gabe admitted that although he wishes he would have reminded his dad that it was his birthday, he chose not to in order to see if Kody would remember. Unfortunately, Kody didn’t remember, and Gabe sobbed throughout his confessional during the emotional scene.

That wasn’t the first time Gabe and Kody butted heads, either. During Season 16 of Sister Wives, Kody implemented his ultra-strict coronavirus pandemic rules for his family.

However, Gabe was among some of the family members who weren’t willing to fully abide by Kody’s protocols. Kody blamed Gabe and his older brother, Garrison, for not being able to visit with Janelle and Savanah since they continued to work, attend school, and see their girlfriends.

This caused conflict between them, and at one point, Kody even suggested that Janelle kick Garrison out of her house.

During the Season 16 Sister Wives Tell All, Kody admitted that he wasn’t on speaking terms with Gabe and Garrison and said they “need therapy.”

However, for what it was worth, Kody offered a public apology to his sons during the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, admitting that he overreacted.

“Boys, I’m sorry. I was trying to protect my family. Next time, I’d manage it differently, and I’m sorry,” Kody told the cameras.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.