Sister Wives fans weigh in on Meri Brown’s new look

Meri Brown is sporting a new look and it has Sister Wives fans talking.

The 50-year-old TLC star hosts Fridays with Friends every week with her BFF Jenn Sullivan.

During last Friday’s episode, Meri and Jenn sat on the front porch of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, Meri’s bed and breakfast in Parowan, Utah.

The ladies sat on anti-gravity chairs on the porch and Meri wore a purple sleeveless hoodie paired with rolled-up denim shorts.

Sister Wives fans comment on Meri Brown’s new look

On Friday, August 20, fans noticed that something about Meri’s appearance looked different. It appeared that Meri changed up her hairstyle by parting it in a different spot, possibly getting highlights and a trim, and skipping the curling iron.

One Sister Wives fan took to Reddit to create a thread titled, “Meri got a haircut and it looks so good!!”

Meri’s new look received some mixed reviews, and Sister Wives fans found more to comment on, other than just her hair.

“New haircut. Same eyeliner,” wrote one Sister Wives fan of Meri’s look.

Another critic agreed and echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Yeah, she needs someone to help her stop being so damn heavy handed with the makeup. She needs products for mature skin. Whatever she’s using is not working.”

“That’s is a super cute cut on her,” said another one of Meri’s fans on the Reddit thread.

Meri’s look received mixed reviews

Another of Meri’s fans gave somewhat of a backhanded compliment with their comment, “Right on, Meri! Whispering: *Fix the yellow tooth now.*”

“Next the eyebrows pls,” commented a critic who felt that Meri needed to address her eyebrows in addition to her hair.

Pic credit: u/sajr2019/Reddit

Meri has changed up her look a bit since Sister Wives fans watched her marriage to Kody Brown crumble last season.

Because of their faith, Meri and the rest of her sister wives typically don’t bare much skin when it comes to their attire.

Meri has bent the rules when it comes to dressing modestly

Meri recently showed off her bare legs in above-the-knee denim shorts in a rare pic on Instagram.

When viewers first met Kody Brown and his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn — the ladies all dressed similarly, and often wore long-sleeved shirts under sleeveless tops with long pants or skirts to stay in line with their religion’s modest dress code.

Ever since Meri has distanced herself from Kody and the rest of the family, however, she seems to care less about dressing modestly and seems to be enjoying the newfound freedom.

After Meri’s mother, Bonnie, passed away, she’s been splitting her time between Flagstaff, Arizona and Parowan, Utah to act as the interim innkeeper.

Some Sister Wives fans think that Meri has moved on from Kody and is living her own life, separate from him and her sister wives.

Whatever Meri has chosen to do about her marriage to Kody and commitment to the family, she continues to entertain her fans while she lives life on her terms, and it suits her well.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.