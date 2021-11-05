Sister Wives fans want Christine Brown to star in a dating show spinoff

Should Christine Brown star in her own dating spinoff show? Sister Wives viewers think she should. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives fans have spoken and they’re ready to see Christine Brown star in her own spinoff dating show, fresh on the heels of her split from Kody Brown.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Christine announced her split from Kody after 27 years of marriage.

Kody first announced Christine’s decision to leave on his Instagram account, spurring mixed reactions from Sister Wives fans.

Sister Wives fans call for a Christine Brown dating spinoff show

Now that Christine is a single woman, Sister Wives fans want to see her in her own spinoff show, similar to TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.

One Sister Wives fan took to Reddit to create a graphic of Christine posing next to the fictitious title of the show, Sister Wives: The Single Life with text that read, “What we want from TLC.”

“Seems about right,” the Redditor titled their post, which garnered support from other Sister Wives fans who would love to see Christine star in her own spinoff.

Sister Wives fans loved the idea and many of them took to the comments to say they would definitely watch a dating show spinoff with Christine as the main character.

“I would watch the heck out of this show!!!” wrote one Redditor and Sister Wives fan. “TLC should do it. When Christine’s ready.”

Sister Wives fans want Christine to star in a dating spinoff. Pic credit: u/starcasmnet/Reddit

Another Sister Wives fan commented, “Yes! TLC, are you reading this? This. This is what the people want!”

“Yes please!” commented another Redditor. “I love Christine and want her to have every amazing opportunity! I want to see her THRIVE!!”

Christine and Kody Brown’s separate lives

Christine and Kody were spiritually married for 27 years before she decided to leave and move back to Utah. With Kody staying back in Flagstaff with the rest of the family, Christine is rumored to be “loving life” in the Beehive State.

Moving back to Utah was Christine’s dream for quite some time, and she’s finally made her dream a reality.

Christine and Kody share six children, ranging in age from 26 to 11. Truely, the couple’s youngest child, moved to Utah with her mom and seems to be thriving there as well.

Christine has a lot of family in Utah, including her and Kody’s daughters Aspyn and Mykelti. Christine and Kody’s only biological grandchild together, Avalon, also lives in Utah with her parents, Mykelti and Tony Padron.

According to In Touch Weekly, Christine confirmed that her split from Kody was filmed and will be explained on the show, so tune in later this month for Season 16.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.