Sister Wives fans vote for their favorite of Kody Brown’s wives

Sister Wives viewers have long accused Kody Brown of having a favorite wife, and now they’ve chosen theirs.

Kody has been sharing his storyline with Sister Wives viewers since 2010 when he went public with his polygamist lifestyle.

At the show’s inception, Kody had three wives–Meri, Janelle, and Christine–and was courting his potential fourth wife, Robyn.

Present day, Kody has three wives: Meri, Janelle, and Robyn. His ex-wife Christine has left him and polygamy behind.

Taking to Reddit, Sister Wives fans had some fun with a Reddit poll asking viewers, “Who is your favorite sister wife?”

As of Friday, December 2, the number of Sister Wives’ fans votes had reached 2,214. Of those votes, 1.4k had voted for Christine, 746 had chosen Janelle, just 43 voted for Kody’s first wife Meri, and Robyn received the lowest amount of votes, with 34.

Sister Wives fans reveal their favorite of Kody Brown’s wives

There are still two days left for Redditors to vote, but in the meantime, Sister Wives fans took to the comments where many of them shared who they voted for and explained why.

One Sister Wives fan explained why they voted for Janelle: “I picked Janelle, I always liked her from the beginning. I found Christine a bit whiny sometimes, not even close to Robyn level [whining] however.”

Another voter who chose Janelle reasoned that Kody’s second wife telling him to “f**k off” last season and choosing her kids and her dogs over Kody earned them her vote.

Some couldn’t choose between the four, with one Redditor voicing they “don’t like any of them enough” to choose a favorite.

Pointing out Janelle and Christine as their top two, another Redditor went with Christine as their final choice for “having the guts to walk away [from Kody] with grace.”

One voter even surmised that Kody and Robyn showed up to the Reddit poll to cast votes themselves for Robyn.

Does Kody Brown have a favorite wife?

Sister Wives viewers aren’t the only ones who have accused Kody of having a favorite wife (Robyn); Christine and Janelle have both expressed Kody’s preference for a particular wife.

When Christine tried to make sense of Kody admitting he wasn’t attracted to her during their marriage, she revealed, “I think he has a favorite wife… I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is.”

Also this season on Sister Wives, Janelle opened up about Kody’s fondness for Robyn over his other three wives. She confessed that her sons, Gabriel and Garrison, expressed their dad’s “real preference for Robyn.”

Kody admitted that if his first wife, Meri, were to leave him for someone else, he wouldn’t put up a fight. And his marriage to Janelle is on the rocks, and off-camera rumors have swirled that they’ve already split.

With everything unraveling this season of Sister Wives, many viewers are convinced that Kody and Robyn set out to become a monogamous couple from the start.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.