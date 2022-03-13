Sister Wives fans think Meri Brown threw shade at Christine Brown’s cooking show, see the video

Sister Wives fans think Meri Brown insulted her former sister wife Christine Brown with a dig at her new cooking show. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown made a comment during a live video that Sister Wives fans believe was a shot at her former sister wife, Christine Brown’s new cooking show.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Christine snagged her own cooking show spinoff last month, Cooking with Just Christine. Episodes air every Sunday on TLC.com where Christine shares her favorite recipes with viewers as she cooks with family members.

Meri hosts Fridays with Friends on Instagram where she and her best friend Jenn Sullivan interact with fans, talk about their recent experiences, and joke about everything – except for Sister Wives or Meri’s estranged marriage to Kody Brown, which Meri has made clear is completely off the table for discussion.

Meri Brown seemingly mocks Christine Brown’s cooking show in live video

During her video this Friday, Meri joined Jenn at her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, where they filmed from the kitchen while Jenn whipped up some goodies.

One Sister Wives fan shared a snippet of the video on TikTok after they noticed a remark Meri made, seemingly aimed at Christine’s new cooking show.

They captioned the video, “this is why I stopped clicking on Meris live streams on Fridays. #jealous #hater #teamCHRISTINE.”

In the video, Meri tells the camera, “You guys, it’s a cooking show today. We know that you want the cooking show with just Jenn,” before erupting into laughter.

Sister Wives viewers bash Meri for being a ‘mean girl’

Sister Wives fans felt Meri’s comment was a direct shot at Christine, whose cooking show is called Cooking with Just Christine. They took to the comments on the post to sound off.

“[Jealousy] never suited her,” wrote one Sister Wives viewer.

Another commented and felt that Meri was being mean. They wrote, “I understand why Janelle and her had it so rough in the beginning. Meri is a straight up mean girl.”

“Meri is projecting,” voiced another of Meri’s critic. “Christine embodies everything she isn’t currently capable of: knowing your self-worth, being strong, and gracefully moving on.”

Another one of Meri’s critics felt she is a “mean girl” who isn’t trustworthy: “Meri is her own worst enemy… this kind of meanness will ruin lots of relationships! Ppl don’t trust the mean girl!”

“She’s mad cause she couldn’t do what Christine did,” wrote another Sister Wives fan who felt Meri was jealous of Christine’s cooking show.

Although Meri might have exhibited some behavior that came across as jealous and mean to Sister Wives fans, Christine did find support in her former sister wife, Janelle Brown when it comes to her new cooking show spinoff. And from the looks of her social media posts, Christine is living her best life without Meri and Kody in it.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.