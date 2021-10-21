Sister Wives fans think Janelle Brown might have followed Christine Brown to Utah – Here’s why

Janelle and Christine Brown may have moved into the same duplex in Utah. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives fans are wondering whether Kody Brown’s wives, Janelle and Christine Brown, have moved to Utah together.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Christine moved to Utah into a $1 million rental duplex after selling her Flagstaff, Arizona home.

It’s been Christine’s dream to move back to Utah, as Sister Wives fans watched unfold last season on the show.

Christine faced staunch resistance from Kody and the rest of the wives and ended up storming off after pitching the idea to them, however.

Sister Wives wonder if Janelle Brown joined Christine Brown in Utah

Now, a few clues given by Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown, has Sister Wives fans wondering if she joined her sister wife, Christine, in Utah.

Earlier this week, Janelle shared a post on her Instagram Feed, telling her followers that she was headed “into town” for the winter.

Up until now, Janelle has been living in an RV on Coyote Pass with her and Kody’s daughter Savanah after she was forced out of her Flagstaff rental property that sold over the summer.

With nowhere to call home without her RV, Sister Wives fans are curious where Janelle and Savanah might be living for the winter.

Some speculated that perhaps Janelle and Christine are living beside each other in Christine’s rental duplex in Utah.

After seeing a pic that Janelle shared on her Instagram Stories, one Sister Wives fan took to Reddit to share a post, posing an idea to other fans.

“Plot twist. I wonder if Janelle has moved into the other half of Christine’s duplex,” the post is titled.

Plot twist. I wonder if Janelle has moved into the other half of Christine’s duplex. from TLCsisterwives Janelle’s Instagram Story included a pic of a modem on carpeting, which she captioned, “My boys will be proud. I set up my own new WiFi modem and didn’t have to call them once!”

Sister Wives fans hope the rumor is true

Other Sister Wives fans commented on the post and agreed that if Janelle and Christine are, in fact, living in Utah together, they’d be happy about the idea.

Sister Wives fans discussed the possibility of Janelle and Christine living in Utah together. Pic credit: u/Today-Hot/Reddit

“I would def watch this spinoff,” wrote one Sister Wives fan of the prospect that Janelle and Christine started a new life together in Utah.

Another Sister Wives fan would welcome the idea and commented, “Now that would be a welcomed plot twist. Both of them have been traveling together too, so idk could be and I would be happy for both of them if they finally got away”

“I’m very ready for these two to have some Golden Girls years enjoying their Kody-free lives!,” commented another Reddit user. “And every once in a while Stanley shows up being a doofus. I mean Kody 😂”

Janelle and Christine recently spent some time together in California, minus their husband Kody, while visiting Disneyland with their daughters Savanah and Truely.

Sister Wives fans have many unanswered questions

Now that Sister Wives fans know for sure that Christine has moved into a duplex in Utah, it certainly raises a lot of questions about the future of the Browns as a polygamous family.

Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, splits a lot of her time between Flagstaff, Arizona and Parowan, Utah, where she runs her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

If Janelle were to move to Utah also, that would mean Kody and Robyn would be spending time together almost exclusively back in Flagstaff.

Could that have been the plan all along? Many Sister Wives fans have long thought that Robyn has always planned on pushing the other wives out in an attempt to become Kody’s only wife.

Now that Season 16 of Sister Wives is just around the corner, fans will be looking for a lot of answers there, as well, after last season left a lot of unknowns.

Is the Brown family splitting up? Will they ever build on Coyote Pass? Are Kody and Robyn living as monogamists?

Tune in next month to catch up on the new season of Sister Wives to see if the Browns provide any answers.

Sister Wives returns Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.