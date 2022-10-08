Sister Wives fans think Christine Brown subtly threw shade at her ex Kody Brown in recent video

Christine shared a recipe and cooked it the way Kody didn’t like it. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown‘s latest recipe share, cooked the way Kody Brown doesn’t like it, had Sister Wives fans applauding her subtle shade-throwing.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this year, Christine landed herself her own digital spinoff show, Cooking with Just Christine.

Christine records herself, often alongside one of her daughters, as she shares her favorite family recipes with her fans.

The 50-year-old former polygamist shared her latest recipe, beef pot pie, with the help of her and Kody’s eldest child, daughter Aspyn Thompson, in a recent Instagram Reel.

Christine revealed that although her ex-husband Kody preferred soup over stews, she was going to prepare her recipe as a thick stew, the way she prefers.

In the clip, Christine tells Aspyn, “Dad never liked how I made this. He always liked it to be soup. … He liked that beef soup always – this is what I like.”

Sister Wives viewers think Christine Brown just threw shade at her ex-husband Kody Brown

Christine’s comment came across to some Sister Wives viewers as a subtle shot at Kody and they took to the comments to applaud her for it.

“Get that bag Christine – even making the stew the way Kody didn’t like it 😅,” wrote one of Christine’s fans. “We see you girl!”

Another one of Christine’s supporters commented, “Love the shade queen 🔥❤”

Echoing the other other two comments, another Sister Wives fan wrote, “Good for her. Make it the way she likes it. Stop trying to please a man who contributes zero to your happiness and constantly complains about how awful the life he created is! Good to see her independent and happy on her own.”

Christine and Kody’s split featured in Season 17 of Sister Wives

As Sister Wives viewers are watching the events unfold that led up to Christine’s split from Kody, they’ve been able to see many of Kody’s reactions as they were self-filmed in real time.

When Christine announced that she wanted to leave Flagstaff and move back to Utah, Kody said he was “disgusted.” Although Kody wanted 50/50 custody of their youngest daughter, Truely, Christine found it “ironic” that he wanted to spend more time with their kids after she announced she was leaving.

Now that Christine is a single woman who wants to live out the rest of her life as a monogamist, anything is possible and only time will tell what her future love life entails. But in the meantime, Sister Wives fans are loving that she’s living her best life, and without Kody in it.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.