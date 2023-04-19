Sister Wives fans speculate Meri Brown’s ‘glow-up’ is the result of cosmetic work

Meri Brown is enjoying her life since she split from Kody Brown, and Sister Wives fans say she’s sporting a major glow-up.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Meri announced her split from Kody earlier this year after 33 years of marriage.

Since embarking on a newly-single life, Meri has remained focused on her businesses and relaxing in her spare time.

Over the weekend, Meri shared a selfie from what appeared to be Coyote Pass in Flagstaff.

In the pic, Meri smiled as she posed among the trees, sporting a long-sleeved blue t-shirt with the word “EPIC” emblazoned across the front.

“Just over here having another epic day! 😎,” Meri wrote in the caption. “Happy Saturday!”

Meri’s 836,000 Instagram followers showed her plenty of love, with more than 13,000 thousand of them liking her post. Hundreds more headed to the comments, where many of them gushed over how happy and refreshed she appeared in the photo.

Some of Meri’s followers, however, couldn’t help but notice Meri looks a little bit different these days, and some speculated that it could be due to going under the knife or the needle.

Sister Wives fans question if Meri Brown had cosmetic work done to her face

“Loving the glow up. Can you share what you’ve gotten done?” penned one of Meri’s followers, adding, “forehead definitely smoother.”

While several others chimed in, surmising that Meri’s smoother forehead was the result of a filter, another wrote, “shes def had work done..shes looks so different then when she was first on TV.”

Meri’s Instagram followers want to know the secret to her recent glow-up. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

More of Meri’s followers continued to respond to the comment, with one noting that leaving Kody is what she “had done.”

Meri’s followers continue to speculate whether she’s had work done to her face. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

“Does wonders for ya,” they wrote.

Although more of Meri’s fans speculated that she simply used a filter in the photo, another commented that she likely underwent Botox injections and possibly a facelift.

Meri as she appeared during Season 1 Episode 1 of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Meri didn’t respond to any of the comments, seemingly unbothered by them. Instead, she continued to spread positivity on her Instagram feed.

Meri shares a message about moving mountains and tells her fans to ‘Worthy Up’

A few days later, Meri recorded a TikTok that she shared to Instagram, in which she shared one of her favorite motivational quotes — possibly in relation to her recent split from Kody.

Meri recorded herself from inside her sprawling Flagstaff home, sharing the quote from the motivational speaker/podcaster/author Mel Robbins.

The quote mentions being “assigned” mountains in an effort to show others they can be moved, and Meri noted that the pain we experience is the “pathway to our purpose.”

“Embrace this season, you just never know what you’ll learn from it, and that in turn, you’ll be able to positively impact the lives of others,” Meri captioned the video, adding the hashtag #WorthyUp.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.