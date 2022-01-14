Sister Wives fans side with Gabriel Brown for choosing his girlfriend over dad Kody Brown

Sister Wives viewers took Gabriel Brown’s side for choosing his girlfriend instead of his dad Kody Brown. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown didn’t have the support of his son Gabriel when it came to abiding by his strict rules, and Sister Wives viewers showed their support for Gabriel.

Sister Wives fans have watched Kody Brown impose strict pandemic protocols upon his large, polygamous family this season. Kody’s rules have caused more division among the family and magnified the Browns’ already deep-seated issues.

Janelle and Christine have been the most vocal about their disagreement with Kody’s rules, along with Kody and Janelle’s son Gabriel, who said his dad’s rules were “literally ruining” their family.

Kody Brown makes son Gabriel choose between him and his girlfriend

In a preview from TLC’s official Instagram page of this Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody puts Gabriel in an unfortunate situation when he makes him choose between spending time with his girlfriend or his dad.

Kody told his son, “Gabriel, the real issue here is you had to choose between me coming over or seeing your girlfriend.”

Gabriel believed his dad shouldn’t have put him in such a position at all and tearfully asked Kody, “Why? Why was I made to make that decision?”

Ultimately, Gabriel chose to spend time with his girlfriend rather than with Kody.

Sister Wives fans flocked to the comments section of the Instagram post to voice their opinions and most of them sided with Gabriel.

Sister Wives viewers show support for Kody and Janelle’s son Gabriel

“Good response Gabriel!” voiced one of Gabriel’s supporters. “Stand your ground.”

Another Sister Wives fan agreed with Gabriel that he shouldn’t have been put in a position to choose between his dad and his girlfriend.

“Gabe is right,” they wrote. “Why was he made to make that decision? Why can’t he have a father and a girlfriend like a lot of other men his age?

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

“Poor Gabriel. I hope he chooses his girlfriend,” commented another Gabriel supporter. “Kody is going crazy with his covid rules. Look for a solution so that Gabriel can just see his girlfriend. I feel sorry for all the children of Janelle and Christine.”

Kody went months without any physical interaction with some of his kids because of his strict rules.

Since Kody’s fourth wife Robyn Brown followed his rules diligently, he spent the most time at her house when the pandemic began. Kody and Meri admittedly didn’t see each other often anyway because of their estranged marriage, so the pandemic didn’t affect how often they interact.

Kody’s second and third wives, Janelle and Christine, suggested he loosen up his rules, but it resulted in Kody reacting with anger and profanity.

Sister Wives have watched Kody stand firm when it comes to enforcing his rules upon his family, but it’s costing him relationships with his wives and children, a risk he seemed willing to take.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.