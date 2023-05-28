Sister Wives fans react to Kody Brown’s appearance at Savanah’s graduation: ‘At least he showed up’

Kody Brown made a rare appearance on social media this week, and Sister Wives fans are reacting to seeing him show up to one of his kids’ functions.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kody and Janelle Brown’s daughter, Savanah, graduated from high school.

The 18-year-old was joined by her dad, Kody, for some photo ops, the first in months, as Kody has gone radio silent on social media and seemingly missed out on many of his kids’ important moments.

Both Savanah and Janelle shared photos of Kody posing with his daughter, looking happy and carefree in the pics.

After Kody’s surprising appearance on Instagram, Sister Wives fans reacted to seeing him online and at a momentous event for one his 18 children.

In a Reddit thread captioned, “At least Kody showed up,” Sister Wives fans offered their opinions about seeing Kody reemerge on the social media platform.

Sister Wives viewers share their reaction to Kody Brown showing up to Savanah’s graduation

Joking that his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, has a tight leash on Kody, one Redditor snarked, “So old noodlehead was allowed to leave Robyn for a hot minute to have a photo op?”

Another Sister Wives viewer surmised that Kody allowed his photo to be posted on Instagram for his TLC check.

“You know how sobbin needs her shopping money neither of them care about Janelle’s kids remember quarantine???” they added.

Sister Wives fans react to seeing Kody show up to Savanah’s graduation on Instagram. Pic credit: u/beastyboo2001/Reddit

One Reddit user sarcastically commented, “YAY! He did the bare minimum,” while another guessed that Kody’s gesture was “just to save [his] image,” adding that he “doesn’t care!”

Another critic brought up the fact that Kody skipped out on Ysabel’s back surgery because of COVID-19 but was willing to attend Savanah’s graduation mask-free.

“Kody can go to a graduation without masks and social distancing but can’t go to his daughters serious life changing surgery or even approve of said surgery because of covid and robyn’s tender aged kids,” they penned. “Ok. sure jan.”

Kody has come under fire for missing his children’s milestones

Kody’s appearance at Savanah’s graduation was shocking to many because he’s been absent in photos for his other children’s milestones, such as birthdays.

Not only has Kody been absent in photos online for his kids’ birthdays, but his and Janelle’s son, Gabriel, shared during an episode of Sister Wives that Kody forgot his birthday off camera.

During a tearful confessional, Gabriel told TLC cameras that Kody called him on his birthday, and rather than wishing his son a Happy Birthday, instead talked about himself and didn’t mention Gabriel’s special day.

Since three of Kody’s four wives have left him, he’s currently living as a monogamist in Flagstaff with Robyn and their five children. The dynamic of the Brown family has shifted vastly, which will play out during Season 18 of Sister Wives.

As Sister Wives’ showrunner, Chris Poole, teased, “Christine leaving the family was a massive event that really shook up the entire family. But we’ve shot quite a bit of footage since then. Kody is still the father of [Christine’s] children. They still have to interact and figure that out.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.