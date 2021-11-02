Sister Wives fans react after Christine Brown reveals she left husband Kody Brown

Sister Wives fans had plenty to say after news broke of Kody and Christine Brown’s split. Pic credit: TLC

Christine and Kody Brown have officially called it quits and now Sister Wives fans are speaking out about it.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kody made his announcement first, then Christine confirmed the split eight minutes later.

Sister Wives stars Kody and Christine Brown confirm their split

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody told his fans of his split from Christine.

“We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents,” Kody continued.

Christine’s message to her fans read, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.”

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown,” she concluded her statement.

Christine disabled comments on her Instagram post, but when Kody’s followers read his announcement, they were quick to jump into his comments section.

Sister Wives fans react to Kody and Christine Brown’s split

The comments varied from wishing Kody and Christine well to asking about adding a potential new sister wife to applauding Christine while blaming Robyn.

Sister Wives had plenty to say about Kody and Christine’s split. Pic credit: @kodywinnbrown/Instagram

“So happy for her it takes a lot of courage, wishing her and her little ones the best, does this mean no more sister wives,” wrote one Sister Wives fan who was curious about the possibility of Kody adding another sister wife to the family.

Another Sister Wives fan took Christine’s side and commented, “Good for her 👏👏👏👏”

One Sister Wives fan sided with Christine and felt that Kody’s narcissistic ways lead to his and Christine’s split. They commented, “Yeah, she made the decision to leave because you treated her like crap…maybe use this as wake up call to get yourself some help with your narcissistic behavior.”

Sister Wives fans have been referring to Kody as a narcissist for a while and even deemed him “unable to love” after last season exposed the depths of his troubled marriages.

“Blame [Robyn]!! 🙄” wrote another Sister Wives fan who thought Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, was to blame.

Sister Wives fans have long believed that Robyn came into the family with the intention of eventually becoming Kody’s only wife. Some have even speculated that Robyn is pregnant with Kody’s nineteenth child.

With the news of Kody and Christine’s split comes a lot of unanswered questions for Sister Wives fans regarding the future of the Brown family.

In the meantime, viewers can catch up with the premiere of Season 16 airing later this month.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.