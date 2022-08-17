Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Sister Wives fans praise Janelle Brown for doing a ‘fantastic’ job raising her sons


- Leave a Comment
Janelle Brown of Sister Wives
Janelle received praise for raising responsible young men. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Sister Wives viewers praised Janelle Brown for doing a “fantastic” job raising her kids.

Janelle and her spiritual husband, Kody Brown, share six biological children together: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

In addition, Kody shares 12 more children between his other two wives, Meri and Robyn Brown, and his ex-wife, Christine Brown.

Last season on Sister Wives, viewers had plenty to say when Kody suggested that Janelle kick Garrison out of her house. Then, during the Season 16 tell-all, Sister Wives: One on One, Kody admitted that he wasn’t talking to his sons Garrison and Gabriel.

“Like once in a while [we’ll] touch base, you know. But it’s a… um, it’s like one of those relationships where we gotta do a lot of work,” Kody revealed, adding, “We need therapy.”

Despite Kody’s relationships with his sons Garrison and Gabriel, Sister Wives fans think Janelle has done a fine job raising their kids.


Comments - Have Your Say

Leave a Reply