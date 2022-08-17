Sister Wives fans praise Janelle Brown for doing a ‘fantastic’ job raising her sons

Janelle Brown shares story of son Garrison helping his brother Gabriel

Recently, Janelle shared a photo on Instagram of Garrison helping out his younger brother Gabriel when he got a flat tire.

She captioned her post, “It does a mama’s heart good to know she raised boys willing to help out – even each other.”

“Gabe hit something in the road and Garrison came right away to help him get the tire (which of course had a stripped lug nut) off,” she continued. “AND it was raining like crazy. I went over to help but ended up being the cheerleader as I wasn’t really needed.”

Most of Janelle’s 695,000 followers were impressed with how well she parented her kids, especially after seeing how willing her sons were to help each other out, and took to the comments section to let her know.

Sister Wives fans impressed with Janelle’s ‘fantastic’ parenting

Acknowledging Christine’s part in helping to raise Janelle’s kids, one follower commented, “You and Christine raised them right! Great work raising decent humans.❤️🙌👏👏👏”

When Sister Wives first aired, Christine was the main caretaker for the kids, homeschooling them and taking care of household duties while the other moms worked outside the home, forming an especially close bond with Janelle’s kids.

Another fan let Janelle know what a “fantastic” job she has done with raising her kids: “Mom you know you did a fantastic job. 💖”

“This is beautiful, I have been a huge fan of your family and show since the start,” read another comment from a fan who recounted a previous episode of Sister Wives involving a fight between the brothers and the progress they’ve made as they’ve matured.

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

They continued, “I remember the episode where one knocked the other in [the] nose and made him bleed. It’s a beautiful relationship between siblings🖤💜🖤”

Janelle, who is expecting her third grandchild next year, admitted, “@devlyne87 Yes these two really did fight ! I lost hope some days!”

Although Janelle and Kody are still together, the couple doesn’t share much on social media together. Often, Janelle is seen with her kids or spending time with her former sister wife, Christine.

A source recently told In Touch that despite being “very respectful” towards each other, Janelle and Kody “have more of a brother and sister relationship.”

Sister Wives returns for Season 17 on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.