Sister Wives fans in disbelief over Mykelti and Tony’s appearance as they show off dramatic weight loss

Mykelti Brown and her husband, Tony Padron, look slimmer than ever.

Sister Wives took notice of the couple’s thinner physiques as they showed off their dance moves while enjoying a wedding over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Tony uploaded a short video captured at the wedding’s reception as he and Mykelti posed atop a 360° camera spinner.

The footage was slow-motion and set to the song Come Check This by FETISH.

Mykelti was all smiles as she twirled a black glittery boa while Tony made a peace sign and several other hand gestures as he interacted with fellow wedding guests.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mykelti, whose parents are Kody and Christine Brown, was clad in a below-the-knee hunter-green dress and strappy, champagne-colored heels.

The Sister Wives star exuded confidence, and her ensemble accentuated her trim midsection.

Tony, who donned a cowboy hat, a gray blazer, a white top, and black pants, also looked exuberant in the video.

In the caption, Tony wrote, “Had an amazing time with my wife on a little weekend wedding escapade. You know i’ve enjoyed all the weddings i’ve been too.”

“But ! it is so nice to go to a wedding purely as a guest,” the caption continued. “To just enjoy the hard planning and effort others put into an amazing event. Also #jacksparrowvibes.”

Sister Wives fans are impressed with Mykelti and Tony’s recent weight loss

Hundreds of Tony’s 60,400 Instagram followers gushed in the comments section over his and Mykelti’s jaw-dropping weight loss.

“You both look amazeballs,” one of Tony’s followers expressed.

Another fan wrote, “You two look amazing.”

Sister Wives fans gushed over Mykelti and Tony’s slimmed-down figures. Pic credit: @tonychessnut/Instagram

“Wow you look very good,” penned an Instagram user from Austria.

Another fan of the couple commented on how “amazing” they looked, and one Sister Wives viewer let a fire emoji do the talking.

Here’s how Mykelti and Tony shed unwanted pounds

So, how did Mykelti and her husband of seven years drop so much weight?

Mykelti, like her mom, is a Plexus ambassador. She and Tony have been using the brand’s products to help them shed unwanted pounds.

After Mykelti gave birth to her and Tony’s twin sons, Archer and Ace, her weight loss efforts were ramped up and became more noticeable.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mykelti answered a curious Instagram follower who asked whether she and Tony were using Plexus.

“Yup we are,” was Mykelti’s reply.

Part 4 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, December 17, at 10/9c on TLC.