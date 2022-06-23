Sister Wives fans gush over Janelle Brown and look-alike daughter Maddie all glammed up for Black Tie Gala

Sister Wives fans can’t get over how much Janelle and her daughter Madison resemble each other. Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Sister Wives fans couldn’t get over how much Janelle Brown and her daughter Madison resemble each other and gushed over the mother-daughter pair’s recent photo from a black-tie event.

Janelle and her husband Kody Brown share six biological children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah. Madison and her mom Janelle share a close bond and the duo recently attended a Plexus Worldwide event together as brand ambassadors.

Janelle Brown and daughter Madison get glammed up for Black Tie Gala

Taking to Instagram this week, Janelle shared a lovely photo of herself and Madison, all glammed up for the Plexus Worldwide Ignite 2022 Convention Black Tie Gala, held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio on June 22.

Janelle captioned her post, “@madison_rose11 and I at the Black Tie Gala tonight at the Plexus Convention #Ignite2022,” and included one photo from the evening of herself and Maddie.

For the event, Madison looked beautiful in a silky, burnt orange-colored, floor-length dress with ruching near the halter neck and waistline with a lowcut, v-neckline. The 26-year-old mom of two accessorized her look with a flowered headband, which she added to her up-do with some face-framing pieces left loose in the front, along with a delicate gold chain and matching earrings to top off her glamorous look.

Janelle looked gorgeous in her black dress with a rounded boatneck neckline and beaded embellishment at her décolletage, giving a bit of a tasteful, peek-a-boo effect. Janelle also opted for an up-do, her platinum blonde locks parted on the side, and she accessorized her look with a pair of drop pearl earrings. She kept her makeup neutral and she and Madison both smiled big, giving their best faces to the camera.

Sister Wives fans gush over ‘twins’ Janelle and Madison

Janelle’s Instagram followers took to the comments section where they gushed over her and Madison’s elegant looks for the evening and pointed out just how much they resemble each other.

“My gosh she’s your twin! You both look lovely,” read one comment while another one of Janelle’s fans told her, “Maddy definitely gets her beauty from you!! ❤️🔥”

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Noting how similar Janelle and Madison look, another fan teased, “Omg Janelle, you got cloned!!”

Madison recently joined her mom in selling Plexus products and although they’re separated by distance — with Janelle still living in Flagstaff, Arizona along with Kody, Meri, and Robyn, and Madison residing in North Carolina — the mother-daughter pair makes sure to spend time together whenever they get the chance.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.