Sister Wives fans gush over how fabulous Christine Brown looks despite feeling like a ‘mess’

Since leaving Kody Brown, Christine Brown looks the best she ever has, and Sister Wives fans were sure to let her know it.

2021 was a life-changing year for Christine — she decided to leave Kody and their plural marriage for a new life in Utah as a single, monogamous woman.

Christine has been sharing plenty of pics on Instagram since her split, and she looks absolutely radiant amid her big life change.

In a recent post to Instagram, Christine expressed that she was feeling like a “mess,” but her fans saw nothing but her beauty.

Christine posed on the steps of her front porch for the share, holding one hand on her hand, looking lightheartedly exasperated as she peered at the camera.

“Some days I feel like a mess! I just run around all day and at the end of the day I have no idea what I’ve done!” she captioned the IG post.

Christine Brown feels like a ‘mess’ but Sister Wives fans can only focus on how fantastic she looks

One of Christine’s 976k followers let her know that she’s a “completely new person” amid singlehood and complimented how amazing her “glow of happiness” looks on her.

Another TLC reality TV star, Molly Hopkins of 90 Day Fiance fame, took to the comments to tell her fellow Plexus ambassador, “Ditto…but you are an amazing mess. Love you lady.”

The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter told Christine she looks “Gorgeous,” while another noted she looks “great” and urged her to find a new man who will treat her right.

“Well, freedom suits you,” read another comment. “[You’re] clearly aging backwards.”

Christine stays looking fabulous via her healthy lifestyle

In addition to her newly single status, part of Christine’s trick to looking good is her healthy lifestyle. Alongside her former sister wife and BFF, Janelle Brown, Christine helps run their Life With Health & Happiness and The Secret to Selfcare IG pages where they’ve amassed over 200k followers.

Christine touts Plexus’ products as helping her balance her blood sugar, supporting her hormones, burning fat, controlling hunger and cravings, having more energy, and feeling more confident about herself.

Clearly, a fresh start without Kody Brown has worked wonders for Christine’s self-esteem, as well as her beauty, and Christine’s fans can’t get enough of this happier, healthier version of her.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.