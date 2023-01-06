Sister Wives fans gush over Christine Brown’s glowup in skintight leather pants and strappy heels

Christine poses for an Instagram selfie in January 2023. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown is exuding confidence since she left Kody Brown and polygamy behind, and Sister Wives fans are here for it.

Since moving to Utah to start a new life as a single, monogamous woman, Christine has been on cloud nine as she lives her best life.

Sister Wives viewers can’t help but notice Christine’s radiance and showed her some love after she shared a TikTok video, looking better than ever.

In the recording aimed at promoting Plexus, Christine struck a pose from inside her Utah home, clad in a silky blue top with shoulder cut-outs paired with tight-fitting leather pants, looking sensational.

Christine’s flowy navy-hued top was cinched at the waist, accentuating her trim midsection. Her leather pants hugged her curves and showcased her newly-slimmer figure.

The blonde beauty opted for a pair of black strappy heels to top off her ensemble and wore her long, blonde hair down and parted in the center with loose waves flowing over her shoulders.

Christine Brown dazzles in curve-hugging leather pants and shoulder-baring top

The 50-year-old TLC star wore a pair of her signature black-framed glasses and showed off her dazzling smile as she placed her hands on her hips, then on her knees, looking vibrant and ready to tackle a new year.

“The end of the year is coming to a close and I want to encourage you to think about the new year that’s upon us,” read Christine’s accompanying caption, continuing, “New goals, new ways of thinking, a NEW YOU! 2023 is your time to shine, love.”

Christine’s TikTok received plenty of love from her hundreds of thousands of followers, with more than 27,000 Likes and hundreds of flattering comments.

Sister Wives fans compliment Christine Brown’s glow up

One of Christine’s admirers told her in the comments section, “glowing up from the inside is what makes you beautiful. it is great to see you glowing.”

Another fan wrote that Christine is “Looking fantastic” and encouraged her to continue to live her best life.

“Wow you are amazing Christine . I’m so glad you left [Kody] and started loving you !” read another compliment from a fan.

Hundreds more comments flooded Christine’s post, with another supporter calling her “the queen” and one noting how “amazing” she looks.

Christine plugs Plexus, LuLaRoe, Cooking with Just Christine

In addition to the income she earns from filming for Sister Wives, Christine is also a Plexus and LuLaRoe ambassador. She offers personalized videos on Cameo and snagged herself a digital spinoff show, Cooking with Just Christine.

In her cooking segments, Christine’s family members, including her mom and her daughters, join her in her kitchen where she whips up her favorite recipes.

Christine has maintained her close relationship with her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, who also promotes the Plexus brand. The BFFs’ partnership with the brand recently earned them a trip to Hawaii, where they strengthened their bond.

And like her other former sister wife, Meri Brown, Christine is also a retailer for LuLaRoe, a controversial brand that’s been accused of running an illegal pyramid scheme, among other allegations.

The company’s mission is to “create freedom, serve others, and strengthen families through fashion.”

Will Sister Wives return for Season 18?

Although it’s unclear at this point whether Sister Wives will return for an 18th season, Christine revealed in November 2022 that TLC set up an in-home studio in her Utah home‘s basement. This was after noting that she made a promise to her ex, Kody Brown, and his other wives that she would continue to film in an effort to remain fair.

The mom of six hinted at another season of Sister Wives too, when she told her fans that she was “definitely not” leaving the show. The future of Sister Wives is up in the air at the moment, but if viewers get their way, TLC will stop following Kody and Robyn’s storyline and instead will host a spinoff featuring Christine and Kody’s other ex, Janelle Brown.

Part 3 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, January 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.