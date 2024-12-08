Sister Wives fans concerned as Kody Brown spotted looking ‘rough’ off-camera: ‘He’s aged 20 years’

Sister Wives viewers are troubled by Kody Brown’s appearance.

The reality TV star isn’t looking his best these days—that is, if you ask Sister Wives fans.

Kody was recently spotted at a gun show in Phoenix, Arizona, and according to Sister Wives viewers, he doesn’t look much like the version viewers have seen on the small screen in recent weeks.

A Sister Wives viewer happened to be at the same gun show as Kody this weekend and snapped a few candid shots of the TLC star.

The photos were uploaded on Reddit, in a thread the Sister Wives fan captioned, “Kody sighting!”

In the pictures, Kody stands at a vendor’s table wearing an untucked light blue polo shirt and jeans.

Kody was spotted at a gun show over the weekend

Another Redditor added some more shots of the Kody sighting, this time featuring some photos of Kody noticing that his picture was being taken.

The comments section of the post was riddled with concern from Sister Wives fans, who were in disbelief over Kody’s appearance.

Sister Wives viewers think Kody looked ‘horrible’

“He’s looking rough,” voiced one such commenter.

Sister Wives viewers don’t think Kody looked good after being spotted out and about in Phoenix. Pic credit: u/thaddeusgeorge/Reddit

Another Redditor added that Kody looked “worn out and miserable” in the photos.

“He looks like the Temu version of himself. Very discounted and not exactly right,” wrote another one of Kody’s critics.

Others noted that Kody’s hair looked “terrible,” he looked “horrible,” and that he looked as though he’s “aged 20 [years] since this season” of Sister Wives.

Sister Wives fans continued to remark on Kody’s “horrible” appearance. Pic credit: u/thaddeusgeorge/Reddit

It’s worth noting that Season 19 of Sister Wives was filmed in 2022, so two years have elapsed between Kody’s current on-air confessionals and his recent sighting.

Even still, Sister Wives viewers were taken aback by how Kody looked.

Kody’s appearance has been a topic of discussion on Sister Wives more than once

And speaking of his appearance, it’s something that Kody takes a lot of pride in.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kody shared his hair routine with viewers last week on Sister Wives.

The father of 18 revealed that in order to be “pretty,” he has to dry his hair just right, or else his curls “don’t happen.”

“I have to do a lot of work to take care of this hair,” Kody confessed.

And not only is Kody super serious about his hair, but he also thinks his physique is irresistible.

As Kody admitted last season on Sister Wives, “I got nice pecs and great six-pack abs.”

Kody made the comment while expressing that he felt as though his ex-wife, Janelle Brown, was only interested in his looks because, as he put it, she thinks he’s “hot.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.