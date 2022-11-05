Sister Wives fans cheer on Janelle Brown as she signs with business management team

Janelle received support from her fans who are happy to see her flaunt her independence. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Janelle Brown just signed with a new business management team, and Sister Wives fans are cheering her on.

Janelle is Kody Brown’s second wife – she joined the plural marriage after Meri Brown and before Christine, and Robyn Brown became Kody’s third and fourth wives.

The TLC star has become known as the more logical, business-minded of Kody’s wives and has earned herself the respect of Sister Wives viewers, especially in recent years.

Recently, the 53-year-old mom of six took to Instagram to share a recent business move. In the Reel, Janelle donned a black top with a white print and cropped black pants, and black flip-flops.

Janelle stood next to her new business partner, Tonia Ryan, as the duo pretended to dance.

The caption read, “We’re so excited to announce that @manageclout is the new business management team for @janellebrown117 🎉🙌🏻🎉 Managers include @realtoniaryan & @dominton11 👏🏻👏🏻 Stay tuned friends! Lots of exciting things are happening! #new#businessmanagers#letsdothis.”

Sister Wives fans cheer on Janelle Brown amid her latest business partnership

In the comments section of the post, hundreds of Janelle’s fans flocked to encourage the reality TV star on her latest business endeavor.

One of Janelle’s supporters was happy to see her follow in Christine Brown’s footsteps and make moves for herself, noting, “Go Janelle, it has been a breath of fresh air to see you and Christine take charge of your own happiness.”

Another fan noted how much of a “strong independent woman” Janelle has been and wrote that she’s “on fire.”

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

One of Janelle’s supporters found it “awesome” that her move is empowering other women rather than suppressing them and felt the move was “great messaging.”

Another wants to see Janelle and Christine get their own spinoff show. “I’ve been waiting for it. Life after Kody??? Let’s go!” they wrote.

Will Janelle be the next wife to leave Kody Brown?

Sister Wives fans have long rooted for Janelle to leave Kody and polygamy behind. They’ve also called for a Janelle and Christine spinoff show before.

Although Christine is no longer married to Kody and has moved to Utah, she and Janelle have remained close. The duo often travels together, and they share a business interest as Plexus ambassadors.

In recent seasons of Sister Wives, Janelle has become more outspoken toward Kody. Off-camera, Kody and Janelle’s distance has some Sister Wives fans convinced they’ve already gone their separate ways.

While spotted at their son Logan’s October 2022 wedding, interestingly, Janelle sat in the front row while Kody chose to sit next to his “favorite” wife, Robyn, on the opposite side of the aisle.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.