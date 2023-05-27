Sister Wives fans can’t get over how fabulous Mykelti Brown looks six months after welcoming twins

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown is thriving as a mom, and she’s never looked better.

The 26-year-old TLC star is mom to 2-year-old Avalon and 6-month-old twins Archer and Ace, whom she shares with her husband, Tony Padron.

Keeping up with three under three is certainly an arduous undertaking, but Mykelti makes it look easy peasy.

The red-haired beauty recently shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, as she enjoyed spending some time outdoors with her three little ones while visiting her older sister, Aspyn Brown.

In the first snap, Mykelti was seated on a blanket in the grass, with Ace and Archer seated in front of her while Avalon stood next to her, showing off a ladybug she found crawling nearby.

“Miss Avalon discovered a gentle creature. Playing in Aspyn backyard and a little lady bug mad their appearance. #outsideadventures #ladybugfindings #shesdiscoveredanewlove #maybesheneedsapet,” she wrote in the caption.

Although the focus of the post was Mykelti’s kids, her 401,000 Instagram followers couldn’t help but notice how much weight she’s lost since welcoming the twins.

Sister Wives fans gush over Mykelti Brown’s post-baby physique

One such fan told Mykelti that she resembles her mom, Sister Wives star Christine Brown, and added, “You look so great! Beautiful kids! ♥️💕”

“You look AMAZING!!” another fan told the TLC star while others begged Mykelti to share her secret to losing weight.

Mykelti’s fans gushed over her slimmer appearance. Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

Some of Mykelti’s fans expressed how much she also resembles Aspyn, the second eldest of all of the Brown children, and Kody and Christine’s first biological child.

“Maybe I missed it, but can you & Tony share what you’re doing!?” asked another follower. “You look amazing!”

Mykelti’s followers continued to compliment her. Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

Mykelti is a multi-tasking working mom

Like her mom, Christine, her other “mom,” Janelle Brown, and her sister Madison Brown, Mykelti is a Plexus ambassador. Perhaps the brand’s “Pink Drink” is responsible for Mykelti’s trimmer new physique — either way, she looks happy and healthy.

Like her mom, Mykelti makes being a working mom look easy. In addition to working as a Plexus ambassador, Mykelti is a LuLaRoe ambassador and records personalized videos for her fans on Cameo.

Her bio on the platform reads, “Most people will know me as Kody & Christine’s daughter from the TLC show Sister Wives, but I’m also a pretty cool person and a mom to three and a wife.”

It appears that Mykelti’s fans are highly pleased with her videos, too, because she’s earned an average rating of 4.98 out of 5 stars.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.