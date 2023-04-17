Sister Wives fans call out Kody Brown for missing his and Janelle’s son’s birthday

It was another birthday that Kody Brown missed out on — Kody and Janelle Brown’s son, Garrison, celebrated his birthday recently. Still, it appears the Sister Wives patriarch was absent from the festivities.

Janelle shared a video and a photo from Garrison’s 25th birthday celebration over the weekend.

In the Instagram post, Garrison was serenaded by his family, who sang Happy Birthday to him and posed outside with his mom, Janelle, some of his siblings, and a couple of cousins.

In attendance for the birthday bash were Garrison’s siblings Savanah, Hunter, Logan, and Gabriel, whose biological mom is Janelle, and Paedon, whose biological mom is Christine.

Janelle captioned her carousel post, “Savanah and I crashed the brothers and cousins birthday party for @robertthebrown. He turned 25 on Monday and all he wanted was to have the guys come and hang out for the weekend. It’s so great when brothers and cousins are your best friends.”

Thousands of Janelle’s 1 million Instagram followers liked the post and wished Garrison a happy birthday in the comments section.

Along with the well wishes, there were several comments from Sister Wives viewers who noticed that Kody wasn’t in attendance at his son’s birthday party.

Sister Wives viewers slam Kody Brown for skipping son Garrison’s birthday party

“Bet Kody forgot…..again,” wrote one of Janelle’s followers, referencing that Kody forgot yet another one of his children’s birthdays. During Season 17 of Sister Wives, Kody and Janelle’s son Gabriel admitted during an emotional confessional that his dad forgot his birthday during a phone call on his special day.

Others pointed out that Kody was missing out on his children’s lives, with one of his critics writing that Kody “has kids in name only.”

Sister Wives viewers slam Kody for missing Garrison’s birthday party. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

One comment from Kody’s critics sparked a conversation among other Sister Wives viewers. Asking whether Kody keeps in contact with his adult children, another one of Janelle’s followers wrote that Kody is “one of those parents that think once your kids is 18 your job is done.”

More critics slammed Kody for his absence. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Noting that Kody doesn’t appear in any of the family’s photos any longer, another IG user questioned whether the father of 18 sees his kids anymore.

While one commenter called Kody the “biggest narcissistic fake out there,” another surmised that perhaps Kody is choosing not to appear in the photos, although he may be in attendance.

Is it possible Kody is opting not to appear in his family’s photos? Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

The commenter guessed that Kody is perhaps under contract and isn’t permitted to share his image in such posts because of the drama it creates, therefore drawing in views for Sister Wives.

Kody has been mostly MIA on social media

While Kody’s ex-wives have continued to share photos and videos from their children’s special days, Kody has not appeared in their posts in quite some time… in fact, it’s been years.

The last time Janelle shared a post mentioning Kody was in August 2021. In the photo, snapped by Garrison, Kody sat outside of her RV on Coyote Pass amid a starry sky at night.

Although Kody’s ex-wives, Janelle, Christine, and Meri Brown, have remained active on social media, Kody and his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, have not.

Kody’s last two posts on Instagram were in November 2021 and then January 2023, to announce his breakups with Christine and then Meri. Meanwhile, Robyn hasn’t been active on Instagram since 2019.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.