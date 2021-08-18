Sister Wives fans call out Janelle and Maddie Brown for their weight loss program

Sister Wives fans aren’t buying what Janelle is selling. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives fans aren’t exactly buying what Janelle Brown is selling, literally.

The 52-year-old mother of six is an ambassador for Plexus, along with her daughter, Maddie.

Janelle and Maddie often use their Instagram and Facebook pages to promote their Plexus “pink drink,” which is a powdered weight loss supplement.

Janelle recently took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself and Maddie, both holding their Plexus drinks in their hands, and included a caption claiming that her program is simple and it works.

Some Sister Wives fans who saw Janelle’s post found it a bit curious that Janelle and Maddie were plugging a weight loss supplement, but Janelle didn’t look to be at a healthy weight.

One fan of Sister Wives took to Reddit to create a thread called “I don’t understand ‘actual results’ when I don’t SEE ‘actual results'” and shared a screenshot of Janelle’s post.

“My first thought when I saw this was how neither of them look particularly different other than holding colorful drinks. Also I love how she turns off commenting on all these posts,” wrote one Reddit user on the post.

The comment continued, “Almost like she knows people will comment about it being a scam. It’s sugar water with some caffeine in it.”

Another Reddit user commented about Janelle being an ambassador for the program. They felt that if Janelle is going to sell a product that promises weight loss, she should lose weight herself to prove that it works.

“I know this will sound mean, but I think if you’re selling health / weight loss products, you should look like you use the products, and that they work,” the Sister Wives fan commented.

“I would never comment on her weight or physical appearance if she didn’t invite the conversation. If you’re hawking weight loss, then you should loose weight, otherwise what am I buying? If it doesn’t work for you, why would it work for me?” they added.

Janelle shares a healthy lifestyle on social media

Janelle is also a certified health coach for Strive, where her mission is to “give my clients the wellness education, tools and resources that they need to feel happy, healthy, and capable of managing life’s pressures.”

Janelle, who is Kody Brown’s second (spiritual) wife, showed off some weight loss earlier this year while touting her new, healthier lifestyle. Janelle often shares post-workout pics with her “accountability partner,” daughter Savanah.

The Sister Wives star often promotes a healthy lifestyle online, sharing when she’s working out, making healthy meals, or picking up some fruits and veggies from the local farmer’s market.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.