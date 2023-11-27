Sister Wives fans ask if Meri Brown had a facelift as she debuts thinner face: ‘Amazing what divorce can do’

Meri Brown is looking better than ever, and Sister Wives fans are taking notice.

Meri has remained focused on herself since announcing her split from Kody Brown earlier this year, including taking care of herself physically.

The 52-year-old TLC star celebrated Thanksgiving with friends last week and uploaded a selfie to share with her 901,000 Instagram followers.

In the snap, Meri looked happy, healthy, and trimmer than usual as she smiled for the camera.

She donned a pink blouse and styled her hair in a deep side part as she posed in front of Lake Michigan, where she spent her holiday.

In the caption, the Sister Wives star wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving from the chilly and windy shores of beautiful Lake Michigan!”

“Wishing you a day full of love, laughter, family & friendships!” Meri added, including the hashtag #Thanksgiving2023.

Meri’s share was met with more than 84,000 likes, and thousands more flocked to the comments to gush over her glow-up.

Sister Wives fans gush over Meri Brown’s latest selfie: ‘You look great!’

“[Meri] you look great!!!” wrote one of her fans.

Another commented on how fabulous Meri looked in the selfie, pointing out that her divorce from Kody was likely a factor.

“Wow looking amazing Meri amazing what divorce can do to u all,” read the fan’s comment.

Meri’s fans are happy for her and can’t get over how fabulous she looks these days. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

“Meri you look gorgeous!” exclaimed another one of Meri’s followers, adding, “Happy for you!”

Meri’s new and improved look impressed some of her fans so much that they assumed she had some work done.

Meri denies getting a facelift

“[Meri] got a face lift! And wow!” they wrote.

However, Meri shot down the notion, replying, “Nope Meri didn’t, and thanks!”

Meri shot down a rumor that she got a facelift. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Since splitting from Kody, Meri’s fans have wondered whether she’s found someone new to replace Kody.

There have been rumors that she has a new man in her life, and another recent Instagram post seemed to poke fun at the gossip.

Meri teases a ‘new man’ in her life

Meri posted a carousel of photos from her Thanksgiving celebration, and in the first and last slides, she posed with an unidentified young boy.

“What a wonderful and beautiful Thanksgiving week with friends!” Meri began her caption.

She continued, “Thank you @blairmichael12 for inviting me to spend a few amazing days with your family and friends, and for introducing me to the new man in my life! I think I’ll keep him! 🤩 My first ever trip to Michigan definitely didn’t disappoint!!”

After years of being strung along by Kody, Meri has proven that she is doing just fine without him in her life, and Sister Wives fans love seeing her happy again.

Part 2 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, December 3, at 10/9c on TLC.