Kody Brown who? Sister Wives star Christine Brown is showing her ex-husband just what he’s been missing.

Since leaving Kody in November 2021 and living her best life as a single, monogamous woman, Christine has never looked better.

The 50-year-old blonde beauty has been focusing on herself, and her attention to diet and fitness has clearly paid off.

Showcasing her enviable revenge body in a recent video, Christine shared a Reel to her Instagram over the weekend, and she set temperatures soaring.

In her video, set to the tune Back in Black by AC/DC, Christine began by showing herself breaking a sweat on a rowing machine before performing some weighted crunches. Following her workout, she got ready in a head-to-toe black ensemble.

Christine spun around to showcase her outfit, consisting of a black tee paired with black leather pants. She added some lip gloss to her look before putting on a black pinstriped blazer and black ankle booties to complete her classy ensemble.

Christine Brown shows off her post-Kody ‘revenge body’

To top it all off, Christine wore a pair of her signature black-framed glasses and a long pendant necklace while placing one hand on her hip with a smile, absolutely glowing from head to toe in the video.

“I feel amazing and making 2023 my year!” Christine’s caption read in part.

Christine’s post received nearly 44,000 likes in just a few hours, while thousands of her 1 million followers flocked to the comments section to gush over her sexy look.

Sister Wives fans gush over Christine’s glow-up

“You are a role model and a hero, showing others that it is never too late to flip the script and choose you!” one of Christine’s admirers wrote.

Along with the hashtag #revengebodyinprogress, another doting fan commented, “you look amazing and so much happier.”

Another Sister Wives fan complimented Christine’s “revenge body,” while another told her, “Yessss honey – shine on shine on,” and another quipped, “[Kody] is eating his heart out now.”

Kody likely is eating his heart out right now because Christine looks incredible. Her appearance has changed drastically since she first appeared on Sister Wives in 2010 as a stay-at-home mom to her, Meri, and Janelle Brown’s kids and her confidence has skyrocketed too.

Christine is a successful businesswoman

These days, Christine is an independent woman who knows what she wants and earns a living without the help of her ex-husband. She’s found success as both a Plexus and LuLaRoe ambassador.

Recently, Christine added Amazon to her list of moneymakers with her own personalized storefront.

“I enjoy living my life to the fullest and making it as easy and simple as possible. Which is why I like shopping with Amazon. Make choices that make you happy!!” she says on her site, where she shares her favorite board games, kitchen gadgets, kids’ toys, and hair products.

Christine continues to prove that she doesn’t need to put herself on the back burner anymore, and Sister Wives fans are here for her newfound confidence.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.