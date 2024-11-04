Sister Wives: David Woolley says ‘no one’s going to believe’ what Kody Brown claims about Christine

Kody Brown accused Christine Brown Woolley of “pitting” their kids against him, but her husband, David Woolley, says that’s baloney.

Sister Wives viewers watched Kody allege that his ex-wife, Christine, turned her and Kody’s six children against him following their split.

Kody has struggled to take accountability for his divorce from Christine (as well as Janelle and Meri), but Christine isn’t letting that get to her—nor is David.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Christine admitted that watching Kody’s remarks play out this season on Sister Wives has been tough.

“I get frustrated and hurt,” the 52-year-old reality TV star confessed.

Kody has made comments about Christine during his Sister Wives confessionals, calling their wedding day “sad” and claiming that he never loved her.

The father of 18 has also said that Christine’s close friendship with his other ex-wife, Janelle Brown, feels like a “big F U” to him and continually complains about his and Christine’s marriage.

Kody has said that his and Christine’s marriage was “too much pressure” and happened “way too fast,” implying that he regrets ever making her his third wife.

Christine says Kody’s remarks about their marriage are ‘really difficult’ to hear

Christine says, “Having to hear what’s being said about you behind your back is really difficult.”

Watching it all play out this season on Sister Wives, Christine takes comfort in knowing that her husband, David, is by her side throughout to offer his support—although he admits that seeing himself on television feels as though he’s in “an alternate universe.”

“I just talk to David about it because I would never do the things [Kody] accuses me of doing,” Christine told Us Weekly about Kody’s claims that she pitted their kids against him.

Christine, who acknowledges that divorces are “hard,” says that David tells her, “No one’s going to believe that. Everyone knows you’re not going to pit your kids against Kody.”

Regardless of what Kody says on camera regarding his and Christine’s broken marriage, Christine affirms, “Kody doesn’t define me — I define me.”

Christine says David and Kody’s first in-person meeting was ‘fine’

Christine acknowledges that she and Kody will “share the same space” for the rest of their lives, so they try to “be adults about it.”

Kody and David will meet face-to-face for the first time this season on Sister Wives, something that Christine admits she “dreaded.”

But after all was said and done, Christine says that David and Kody handled it “fine.”

“They were gentlemen,” she said.

Christine and David are living their best life despite Kody’s allegations

It may have taken Christine 50 years to find her forever love, but better late than never.

After staying in an unhappy plural marriage for over 20 years, Christine is as happy as ever with her new husband, David.

They celebrated their one-year anniversary last month and are currently vacationing in Barcelona, Spain, on their delayed honeymoon.

These days, Christine isn’t focused on the past but instead is enjoying the present and looking forward to her and David’s future together.

“I’m very grateful for everything that happened to lead me here,” Christine added. “I love where I’m at.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.