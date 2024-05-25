Sister Wives: David Woolley says he’s ‘corrupted’ wife Christine Brown

Christine Brown is a new woman since divorcing Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star has her husband, David Woolley, to thank for that in many ways.

The lovebirds tied the knot in October 2023 and have been enjoying each other’s company every second since.

Most recently, David has been introducing Christine to some of his interests, and as far as he’s concerned, he’s “corrupted” his wife of seven months.

David took to Instagram recently to share a video of himself and his lady love as they had some fun on the deck of their Utah home.

Christine and David recreated Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s famous “Shake-N-Bake” scene from the movie Talladega Nights.

In the caption of David’s Instagram post, he wrote, “I’ve corrupted her!! Yes!! She’s gone to my side! So excited to take @christine_brownsw to @nascar ! I’m sharing my favorite hobbies with my wife. @teamhendrick @charlottemotorspeedway @kylelarsonracin @chaseelliott9 @alex_bowman @williambyron We’ll see you there! #nascar #hobbies #corruptingher #wifetime #racing.”

Sister Wives fans are inspired by David Woolley and Christine Brown’s love story

Fans of the newlyweds headed to the comments section of David’s post, many of them gushing over David and Christine’s love for each other.

“😂Love how well you two match up. To many years of happiness,” wrote @cmccurdy09.

A second Instagram user added, “You both look so happy together, and [Christine] you look amazing!!”

A third commenter noted that despite their “horrible” first marriage, they were on the dating scene again, thanks to inspiration from David and Christine.

“I had a horrible first marriage,” wrote @carolynelizabethmarie. “I gave up but watching the two of you here I am out there again! Look for my Mr Forever! Ty! ❤️.”

Christine traded polygamy for monogamy, and it suits her well

Christine was in a polygamous marriage to Kody Brown and his other three wives at the time, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown, from 1994 until 2021.

Christine decided she’d had enough of Kody’s shenanigans and plural marriage, so she left Kody and moved back to Utah with their youngest child, daughter Truely, to start a new chapter in her life.

The 52-year-old mom of six took some time to herself before reentering the dating pool and meeting David on a dating website in 2022.

David and Christine enjoyed a whirlwind of a romance before getting engaged in April 2023, after a few months of dating.

They tied the knot in a “fairytale” outdoor wedding in Utah, surrounded by their loved ones.

After becoming Mrs. David Woolley, Christine gushed to PEOPLE, “It’s everything I never thought I would have.”

David, a father of eight, chimed in, telling the outlet that he’s glad Kody Brown “let Christine go.”

“I’m really very lucky and very happy that someone let her go because she’s a unicorn,” said David.

