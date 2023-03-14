Sister Wives: David Woolley praises Christine Brown for her ‘thoughtful’ gesture

Sister Wives star Christine Brown can’t contain her affection when it comes to her boyfriend, David Woolley.

Last month, Christine went public with her and David’s romance, and Sister Wives viewers are here for their love story.

After staying in a polygamous marriage with Kody Brown and his other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, for nearly 30 years, Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021.

Now, Christine is living her life as a newly monogamous woman, and by the looks of her social media and behind-the-cameras activity, she couldn’t be happier.

David shared a photo on Instagram this week depicting a thoughtful gesture by Christine that had his followers gushing over their relationship.

The photo was taken inside a bathroom and showed the mirror where Christine hand-wrote a thoughtful message for her man.

Christine Brown pens a thoughtful message for David Woolley and Sister Wives fans can’t handle how sweet it is

In white marker, she wrote, “I Love you! My King,” and added a few hearts around her sentiment.

Nearly 4,700 of David’s 43,000 Instagram followers liked the post, and hundreds headed to the comments to gush over Christine’s gesture.

One of David’s followers encouraged him, “KEEP HER KING ♥️😍,” while another wrote, “This is so sweet!! You guys are the good news that just keeps on giving. 😍❤️ I love seeing how happy you make each other!!”

Sister Wives gushed over Christine’s sentiment. Pic credit: @david__woolley/Instagram

One Instagram user expressed how happy they are for the new couple and urged David to “hold onto the beautiful treasure” he’s found.

Hoping for a wedding in the future, another fan commented, “I cant wait til she’s Christine Woolley ❤️❤️😍😍.”

How is Kody Brown handling his ex-wife’s newfound romance?

Christine’s ex-husband, Kody, is likely not thrilled with her newfound happiness and all of the support she’s received since finding the “love of her life.”

An insider recently divulged that Kody thinks Christine is showcasing her and David’s relationship as a way to garner attention. However, Christine gave Kody the chance to improve his behavior while they were still married, but Kody continually shifted the blame onto her.

Season 17 of Sister Wives saw the dissolution of Christine and Kody’s plural marriage after years of Christine staying in the hopes that things would eventually work out. But, as Sister Wives fans know, their relationship didn’t have what it took to stand the test of time.

And, after Christine’s off-screen breakup, two more of Kody’s wives followed suit — Janelle announced her separation during the Tell All while Meri publicized their marriage termination earlier this year.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.