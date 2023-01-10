Sister Wives: Critics bash Robyn Brown for sending Mykelti’s twins gifts amid family feud

Amid their feud, Robyn sent Christine’s daughter a gift for her newborn twins. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Despite the drama between Christine and Robyn Brown, Sister Wives star Kody Brown’s fourth wife is still close with Christine’s daughter, Mykelti, and her husband, Tony Padron.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mykelti and Tony welcomed twin sons, Archer and Ace, in November 2022.

Robyn and Mykelti have always shared a close mother-daughter bond. Despite the tension between Robyn and Mykelit’s biological mom, Robyn was present, at least virtually, for the birth of her daughter, Avalon.

Robyn and Christine even put their differences aside when they visited Mykelti in the hospital following Ace and Archer’s births.

Mykelti’s husband, Tony, recently shared a post on his Instagram, sharing that Robyn gifted his and Mykelti’s sons with matching outfits.

In the post, big sister Avalon posed next to her brothers, who wore onesies that read, “Hugs from Flagstaff.”

“Somehow i’ve been blessed with some super adorable kids ! Thanks @robyn_browns_nest for the matching twin outfits. …… and yes Avalon has Found the Sharpies,” Tony captioned the IG post.

Sister Wives viewers slam Robyn Brown as ‘one of the most hated’ women

Despite the thoughtful gesture on Robyn’s part, some Sister Wives viewers felt that Tony and Mykelti shouldn’t maintain a close relationship with Kody’s favorite wife, given her recent behavior, particularly towards Christine.

Taking to the comments section of Tony’s IG post, some of Robyn’s critics sounded off.

“All your children are adorable but there is no way I could be nice to someone who lies about my mother in law,” wrote one of Tony’s followers, referring to Robyn’s comments about his mother-in-law, Christine.

“I could never be nice to someone who lies about my mom on national TV just wouldn’t do it ever….” expressed another commenter who doesn’t feel Robyn deserves the relationship she shares with Tony and Mykelti.

Another one of Robyn’s critics offered Tony some advice in their comment: “I would not mention Robyn on any media post, as she was one of the most hated women in 2022. She is a trigger to many women who have been manipulated and lied about by women like her.”

They continued, urging Tony to refrain from mentioning Robyn online, “By posting her name you will definitely receive some unwanted negative responses. Best not to use her name in public.”

Kody’s favoritism towards Robyn led to Christine’s split

Kody’s favoritism towards Robyn was a major factor in Christine’s decision to leave him. She said during a Season 17 episode of Sister Wives, “I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is. And apparently I’m not treating [Robyn] well enough.”

Kody felt betrayed and wasn’t happy with the way Christine treated Robyn and her kids and, because of it, denied her intimacy and admitted that he wasn’t attracted to her, leaving Christine feeling humiliated.

Although he’s long been accused of playing favorites with Robyn, Kody has yet to clearly state that Robyn is his favorite wife. However, during the Season 17 Tell All, Kody admitted that he’s found “favor” in Robyn and was sure to mention that whenever anyone tries to “s**t-talk” him, Robyn is ready to “put up her dukes.”

During Season 17 of Sister Wives, Christine admitted that she no longer wanted a relationship with her former sister wife, Robyn. And during the Tell All, Robyn became angry and said she would no longer apologize for having a good relationship with Kody, blaming Meri, Janelle, and Christine for not trying hard enough to work through their marital woes.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.