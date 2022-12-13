Sister Wives: Critics bash Meri Brown for continuing to stick by Kody Brown amid Janelle split

Meri continues to stick by Kody’s side despite his disinterest in her. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Despite Kody Brown making it clear that he doesn’t want to be in a relationship with Meri Brown, she continues to stay with him, but Sister Wives viewers think it’s time she moves on.

In the wake of Kody’s separation from Janelle Brown and his divorce from Christine Brown, people are urging Meri to follow in their footsteps after 32 years with the Brown family patriarch.

Meri took to Instagram recently to record Fridays with Friends, her weekly post where she and her BFF Jenn interact with Meri’s followers.

Although the videos are intended to be lighthearted– and Meri has made it clear she won’t discuss Sister Wives in her posts–all Meri’s followers could focus on was her broken marriage to Kody.

Meri’s critics took to the comments section, where they sounded off, urging her to follow Janelle and Christine’s leads and leave Kody.

One critic left some not-so-kind words for her in the comments section, asking how her self-esteem is, telling her to “grow some,” and reminding her that Kody “doesn’t want anything to do with” her.

Noting that Kody has made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t want a relationship with Meri, another critic asked her, “So Meri we have to know…..what part of ‘no I will never have a relationship with you’ don’t you understand ( from Kody)???????”

Another follower urged her to leave Kody and have some dignity, also pointing out that he publicly stated his disinterest in wanting a marriage with her.

“Leave Kody!” wrote another Sister Wives viewer. “He said publicly he doesn’t want you! Please respect yourself and leave him!”

Asking Meri when she’s going to “jump Kody’s ship,” another follower encouraged her to “Do it!”

Kody confessed during several episodes of Sister Wives that he isn’t interested in a relationship with Meri. He told viewers that they can get along, but they “can’t” be together.

Meri Brown continues to stick by Kody’s side

Despite Kody’s public announcement that he isn’t interested in Meri, she continues to stay with him, with the hope that they’ll rekindle their romance someday. Meri hasn’t made any mention of her relationship with Kody on social media in recent months, however.

The last time Meri publicly acknowledged her affection for Kody was in an IG post dated December 5, 2020. In the post, Meri reiterated that she loved Kody and stuck to her commitment to him, telling her followers, “I’m here. I’m committed. I’m not going anywhere. Don’t get your hopes up on that.”

The Season 17 Tell All, Sister Wives – One on One, airs on Sunday, December 18 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.