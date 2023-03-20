Sister Wives critics accuse Meri Brown of being intoxicated during live video

Meri Brown was enjoying herself during a recent live recording, but some Sister Wives viewers think she was having a bit too much fun.

Meri and her BFF, Jenn Sullivan, record Fridays with Friends every week.

The ladies join each other, along with Meri’s 835,000 IG followers, to discuss what’s going on in their lives and to have some lighthearted fun while chitchatting, as Meri puts it, about “nothing of substance.”

Meri’s latest video was posted on Friday, March 17, which happened to be St. Patrick’s Day.

During her video, Meri recorded alone from her Flagstaff home while Jenn joined her via video from the comfort of her own home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Many of Meri’s followers felt that she might have been imbibing a little bit from the stainless steel cup she kept sipping from, judging by her behavior throughout the video.

Sister Wives: Meri Brown’s followers accuse her of being ‘drunk’ during a live video

The critics took to her comments section to sound off, although most of Meri’s disparagers didn’t specify what made them believe she was drunk.

One critic wrote that Meri’s BFF, Jenn, needs to tell Meri “not do to ‘lives’ when she’s drunk,” calling the interaction “embarrassing.”

Another penned, “Are you high . Try to act your age.”

“What’s in that cup Mary 😂,” ask one of Meri’s followers.

Many of Meri’s followers believed she was acting as though she was intoxicated during her live video. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

“Is meri always drunk at this point?” asked another, while one Instagram user accused Meri of being a “lush.”

Meri has come under fire for allegedly drinking on more than one occasion

This isn’t the first time Meri has been accused of hitting the bottle while recording Fridays with Friends. Last year, critics accused her of the same, many of them stating that Meri is likely drinking to drown her sorrows.

During another video recorded in 2021, Meri responded to a commenter who wrote that she appeared drunk during the recording.

Rather than denying that she had knocked back a few drinks, Meri responded, “I mean you only live once!”

For many, enjoying a drink isn’t that big of a deal. But to longtime Sister Wives viewers, it may come as a shock because Meri and the rest of the Browns were once members of the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB), which prohibits drinking alcohol. It’s unclear whether Meri is still a practicing member of the AUB.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.