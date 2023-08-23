Sister Wives couple Kody and Robyn Brown nix plans to build on Coyote Pass

It looks as though Robyn Brown’s dream of retiring on a rocking chair on her front porch on Coyote Pass has been shattered.

The Sister Wives star and her husband, Kody Brown, have put their plans to build on their land in Flagstaff on hold.

As Janelle Brown revealed during the Sister Wives Season 18 premiere, the family has one year to pay off their property at Coyote Pass.

While their intention was for each wife to build her own home on their parcel, Robyn and Kody bought a house in Flagstaff after Robyn’s rental “sold out from under her,” Meri rented a home, Christine sold her Flagstaff home to move back to Utah, and Janelle held out, living in an RV and then an apartment as she waited to break ground.

The property was purchased for $820,000 in 2018, but fast-forward five years, and no progress has been made in terms of building their forever homes on Coyote Pass.

An insider recently spoke with The Sun and revealed that the reason for the delay is finances.

“Kody and Robyn have no plans for building on Coyote Pass – at least not at this point,” the source claimed. “There have been no talks whatsoever.”

The insider added that their plans to build are “very expensive” and that Kody and Robyn haven’t been able to agree on what their plans actually entail.

An aerial view of Coyote Pass in Flagstaff. Pic credit: TLC

During Episode 1 of Season 18’s premiere, Robyn revealed during a confessional that she never wanted to purchase her and Kody’s sprawling Flagstaff abode.

“I did not want to buy a house. All I wanted was to get out on that property,” Robyn confessed.

As we know, Christine has already sold her Flagstaff home and moved into a new home with her fiance David Woolley in Utah, Meri has reportedly been living in her Parowan, Utah B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, and Janelle is seemingly still planning to build a 1,200-square-foot home on her property on Coyote Pass.

Janelle showed Christine her building plans during Episode 1 and, at the time of filming Season 18, was still adamant about living out the rest of her years on Coyote Pass. Whether or not she’s stuck with her original plan remains to be seen, especially since it would be awfully awkward to be living in close proximity to her ex-husband and his wife, Robyn.

No new building permits have been filed for Coyote Pass despite Janelle’s plans to construct a home on her parcel

Despite Janelle’s plans, The Sun reports that there are no new building permits that have been filed in Arizona for the four parcels of land at Coyote Pass.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christine signed over her parcel of land to Kody and Robyn for just $10, a move that seemed to indicate she wanted to wash her hands of any and all ties to her ex-husband.

As Christine told TLC’s cameras during a confessional in Episode 1, “I think if Janelle wants to build, then she should definitely build. The thing is, I know that they haven’t paid off the property.”

While Janelle admitted that she wasn’t sure the family had the ability to pay off the property, Kody admitted that coming up with the cash to pay off Coyote Pass would be “very difficult” while coming up with a down payment on a house would be “not hard.”

According to records obtained by The Sun, however, it looks as though Kody and Janelle were able to come up with the funds and paid their $340,000 note in full on June 2, 2023, as well as an additional plot in Robyn’s name which was purchased for $170,000.

Since Janelle split from Kody in 2022, it’s unclear whether she’s going to stick to her guns and build on Coyote Pass or come up with new living arrangements somewhere far away from Kody and Robyn.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.