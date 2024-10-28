Sister Wives: Christine says Robyn was an ‘incredible’ plural wife

Christine Brown Woolley made a confession Sister Wives viewers probably thought they’d never hear.

“Robyn was an incredible plural wife.”

While planning her own wedding to David Woolley, Christine dished about Robyn’s wedding to Kody.

Robyn became Kody’s fourth wife in 2010, and the event was televised on Sister Wives.

At the time, Robyn was Kody’s spiritual wife (before becoming his legal wife in 2014), and his other three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, were present for the soiree.

During her solo confessional, Christine said of the nuptials, “When Kody and Robyn got married, oh, it was awesome.”

Christine says Robyn and Kody’s wedding was a ‘great day’

“It was a great day,” Christine continued, adding that Robyn was an “incredible” sister wife … and probably not for the reason you’d think.

Christine wasn’t necessarily speaking about Robyn sharing Kody with the rest of his wives and children but about the wedding day itself.

Christine liked the fact that Robyn wanted to include everyone in her and Kody’s special day, making it a family-wide celebration.

Christine admitted that she’d attended her fair share of plural weddings, most of which seemed “really difficult” for the other wives.

Robyn made it a priority to make her sister wives feel comfortable

Apparently, Robyn didn’t make her and Kody’s wedding feel as awkward for Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

During her own solo confessional, Robyn admitted that she didn’t want to be the sister wife who was “insensitive” to the others.

“They were involved in every single piece of it, and I wanted them to feel safe and comfortable,” Robyn shared with Sister Wives viewers.

According to Robyn, she made good on her word because she said that Meri, Janelle, and Christine said so “to her face.”

Now, Robyn feels like the ‘idiot that was left behind’

Robyn and Kody’s wedding day may have been a happy experience for the Browns, but their happiness didn’t last long.

Although Robyn said it was her dream to grow old with her sister wives, that dream was eventually crushed.

After Christine, Janelle, and Meri left Kody, Robyn was stuck with Kody.

Now that Kody has been divorced three times, Robyn admits she feels like “the idiot that got left behind.”

Kody pushed for a big, public wedding despite Robyn’s wishes

During his confessional, Kody told TLC’s cameras that Robyn didn’t even want to have a traditional wedding.

Instead, Kody says Robyn longed for a private elopement.

But apparently, Kody got his way because he revealed that he said, “No. I’m tired of hiding plural marriage. I want a celebration.”

Christine and David aren’t wasting any time moving forward in their relationship

As for Christine, this season follows her and David Woolley scoping out wedding venues before getting engaged.

At the time of filming, Christine and David had only been dating for about two months.

Although Christine’s kids (and Janelle) feared she was rushing things with David, she didn’t care what anyone else thought.

Christine pushed forward, packing on as much PDA as she could along the way as she and David perused Utah wedding venues.

And we know that in the present day, Christine has no regrets about moving so quickly with David.

The two eventually got engaged and tied the knot in October 2023, and the husband and wife duo couldn’t stop gushing over each other on social media.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.