Sister Wives: Christine Brown’s daughters join brother Logan’s fiancee Michelle for her bachelorette weekend

Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s daughters Mykelti and Aspyn joined their future sister-in-law Michelle Petty for a fun bachelorette weekend ahead of her October nuptials to Logan Brown.

Kody and Janelle Brown’s son Logan, the eldest of the Brown family’s 18 children, and his fiancee Michelle are getting hitched next month.

Ahead of their wedding, Michelle invited her closest friends and future sisters-in-law to celebrate a weekend full of fun for the ladies.

To kick off one of Michelle’s last weekends as a single woman, she and her squad gathered in her and Logan’s new hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada, to catch a concert and mingle with each other.

Mykelti shared some footage from the bachelorette weekend on Instagram in a carousel post.

“And that’s a wrap!” Mykelti captioned the post. “[Michelle’s] Bachelorette weekend was an absolute BLAST from Joan Jett, Poison, Def Leopard & Motley Crew in concert to a fun slow day by the pool all absolutely incredible. And how blessed I was to meet many wonderful women and be able to experience so much fun with sisters.”

In the first pic, Mykelti posed next to her older sister, Aspyn. They flexed their biceps to show off matching, temporary press-on tattoos as they stood in front of a banner advertising Michelle’s bachelorette party.

In another pic, Mykelti and Aspyn posed in their “Bride Crew” t-shirts that read “Rock & Roll Forever” along with a sign of the horn logo as they headed to the concert, donning matching smiles and plenty of fun jewelry and accessories. The third pic included Michelle sandwiched between Mykelti and Aspyn, all showing off their edgy concert attire.

Sister Wives siblings and future sisters-in-law reunite in Las Vegas

A pregnant Mykelti paired her Bride Crew t-shirt with black leggings and black boots, while Aspyn wore black leggings, yellow Converse high-tops, and tied a denim jacket around her waist. Michelle got leggy in her outfit, sporting a “Bride” crop-top t-shirt to match her bridesmaids, which she paired with a white mini skirt and white boots with black laces.

The ladies posed among the rest of the bachelorette crew for the weekend as they stood against a fence. Then they posed for another snap indoors. One last shot pictured the Bride Crew posing poolside for another fun photo, many of the girls wearing decorative star-shaped and heart-shaped sunglasses.

Logan and Michelle are currently building a home in Las Vegas, the city where the Browns lived, until Kody decided to purchase Coyote Pass and move his mega-sized family to Flagstaff, Arizona.

