Sister Wives: Christine Brown’s daughter Truely confronts bully at school

Truely made her mom proud when she put a bully in his place. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is admittedly “obsessed” with her and Kody Brown’s daughter, Truely, as she shared a recent story of the 12-year-old putting a bully in his place.

Christine often shares “Car Confessions” in her Instagram Story slides and did just that earlier this week.

For her car video, Christine shared a recent encounter her daughter Truely had with a bully at school.

“This is why I’m obsessed with Truely,” Christine began her video. “So the other day at school — there’s this kid who’s been just bullying everybody at school — and the other day, he just wouldn’t give her friend, like, these pencils.”

Christine explained that the bully held onto the pencils, shaking the basket containing them and not letting Truely’s friend have one.

Despite the teacher asking the bully to sit down and Truely’s friend asking him politely to stop, he continued. That’s when Truely intervened.

Sister Wives exes Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter Truely confronts a bully at school

“Truely stands up in her seat, she pointed straight at the kid, and she goes, ‘You! Go sit down!’ And he turned around, and he went, and he sat down. And that was it.”

Christine noted how proud everyone was of Truely, including herself.

“I’m pretty sure the teacher and everyone in the class wanted to give her a standing ovation. I know I did,” Christine concluded her video with a smile.

Truely shares mom Christine’s ‘free-spirited’ demeanor

Truely is Christine and Kody’s youngest biological child. Her birth was featured during Season 1 of Sister Wives while Kody was still courting his now fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

In addition to Truely, Christine and Kody share five other biological children: Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, and Ysabel, 19.

Sister Wives fans have pointed out how much they appreciate Truely’s “joyful free spirit,” much like her mom Christine’s. The middle schooler moved with her mom Christine from Flagstaff to their new home in Utah after Christine announced she was leaving her dad, Kody.

At first, Truely didn’t take the news well that her parents were divorcing and that she would be moving out of Flagstaff. But since starting over in Utah, Truely has adjusted quite well, even earning the title of Student of the Month at her new school earlier this year.

Part 2 of the Sister Wives Tell All, One-on-One, airs on Sunday, January 1 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.