Sister Wives: Christine Brown’s boyfriend’s identity revealed

Move over, Kody Brown. Sister Wives fan-favorite Christine Brown has a new man in her life, and his identity has been revealed.

Christine’s future continues to look brighter since splitting from Kody Brown in 2021.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine recently revealed that she’s in an “exclusive” relationship with someone she’s been dating.

The blonde beauty dropped the news during a recent Instagram Story, and she couldn’t contain her excitement.

Christine promised her fans that she would share her boyfriend’s identity soon, but insiders have spilled the tea in the meantime.

According to multiple sources, Christine’s new beau is 59-year-old David Woolley.

Who is Christine Brown’s rumored new boyfriend, David Woolley?

Reportedly, David is a construction executive living in Herriman, Utah, a 30-minute drive from Christine’s duplex in Murray, Utah.

David is a widower with eight children, and he’s also a grandfather. David reportedly hails from San Diego, California, and owns and operates his company, David Woolley Drywall.

Christine and David follow each other on Instagram, and Christine recently liked several of his posts. Although David hasn’t yet shared much on his Instagram, his posts indicate that he loves being a grandparent and he’s a bit of a motorhead.

David’s Instagram profile shows that he follows Christine. Pic credit: @david__woolley/Instagram

And according to Christine, David is “wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for” and “absolutely just a dream come true.”

Christine is following David on Instagram. Pic credit: @david__woolley/Instagram

Sister Wives viewers react to Christine’s new beau David

News of Christine’s rumored new boyfriend has already made its way across several social media platforms. Sister Wives viewers reacted to the news in a Reddit thread, most of them cheering her on.

“Good for her, a successful dude with an actual job. I hope he’s kind and treats her with respect,” wrote one of Christine’s supporters.

Another joked, “Hope he doesn’t come for Kodys money! 😜 Sounds like he is a very successful businessman and a good guy.Good for Christine trading up!”

Sister Wives viewers will likely remember when Kody mentioned Christine’s future hypothetical boyfriend during Season 17. Kody felt as though anyone who Christine dated would likely come after his, and the family’s, money.

Sister Wives viewers react to Christine’s new boyfriend on Reddit. Pic credit: u/ComesandGoes31/Reddit

“You get a boyfriend who wants some of our money, and between you, your boyfriend, and the state of Utah, I lose any access to Truely and all my money…” Kody said.

Another one of Christine’s supporters hoped she was “getting some romance and intimacy,” which Kody denied, blaming how she treated his favorite and last-standing wife, Robyn.

Kody also told Sukanya Krishnan during the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All that Christine dating another man was a “risky” move since they would question why she was leaving a “good man” like him in the dust.

One Redditor mocked Kody’s statement with their comment: “He’s a family man, successful business owner, and seems unbothered by Christine leaving ‘a good man,’ to quote her deadbeat, debt riddled, bitter ex husband. Nice.”

Sister Wives viewers have been rooting for Christine ever since she made the bold move and packed up Kody’s belongings, kicking him out of her Flagstaff home.

She announced her split on Instagram in November 2021 and returned to Utah, where, for years, she’s dreamed of living again. Christine has the best of both worlds in Utah — she’s closer to her six children and her new boyfriend, all while living her best life, and Sister Wives fans are rooting for her all the way.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.