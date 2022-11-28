Sister Wives: Christine Brown’s aunt says Kody Brown likely is ‘feeling like a failure’

Kody Brown had to “force himself” to believe in polygamy, according to Christine’s aunt. Pic credit: TLC

According to Christine Brown’s aunt, Sister Wives star Kody Brown had to “force himself” to believe in plural marriage.

Kody officially became a polygamist in 1993 when he took a second wife, Janelle Brown, after marrying his first wife, Meri Brown, in 1990.

Christine Brown joined the plural marriage in 1994 and Robyn Brown spiritually wed Kody in 2010 before becoming his sole legal wife in 2014 after Meri divorced Kody so he could adopt Robyn’s kids from her previous marriage.

As Sister Wives fans know, Christine left Kody and polygamy behind in November 2021. Now that the events leading up to their split are airing on the show, details about Kody and Christine’s failed marriage are coming to the surface.

Christine’s aunt, Kristyn Decker, spoke with In Touch (in a video shared by Yahoo! Entertainment).

Sign up for our newsletter!

When asked whether she felt Kody was forcing himself to believe in polygamy, she shared, “I think that’s how it is with most men. I really do. They believe that they have to. … I guess to a great degree, maybe Kody really is feeling like a failure.”

Christine Brown’s aunt dishes on Kody Brown’s involvement in polygamy

Kristyn added that “the Browns wouldn’t have done that polygamy thing if they didn’t believe in it.” Noting that she is happy for her niece, Christine, she added, “I’m so glad she’s out of there.”

Sister Wives fans cheered on Christine following her split from Kody

Kristyn isn’t the only one who was happy to see Christine leave Kody and polygamy behind. Sister Wives fans have expressed how happy they are to see Christine living her best life in Utah as a single, monogamous woman.

It was Christine’s dream for years to return to Utah. But after moving his large family to Flagstaff, Arizona, Kody wasn’t in agreement. Christine was outspoken about feeling like a basement wife and was dead set against his idea to move his four wives and their combined 18 children into one, shared home.

Christine is now living with her and Kody’s 12-year-old daughter, Truely, in a rental home in Utah, just minutes away from her other children and her three biological grandchildren.

By the looks of Christine’s social media activity these days, the 50-year-old TLC star is loving her life and doesn’t regret her decisions one bit.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.