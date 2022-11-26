Sister Wives: Christine Brown’s aunt says Janelle Brown likely left Kody Brown ‘a long time ago’

According to Christine Brown’s aunt, Janelle and Kody have gone their separate ways. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia and @janellebrown117/Instagram

Amid rumors that Janelle Brown is the second of Kody Brown’s wives to leave him, Christine Brown’s aunt says she believes the Sister Wives star has already left.

After Christine and Kody’s public announcement concerning their split in November 2021, Sister Wives fans have speculated which of Kody’s wives would follow in Christine’s footsteps.

With Robyn as Kody’s “preferred” wife, it’s unlikely that she would leave, at least not anytime soon. And Meri has made it clear that despite her and Kody’s sexless marriage devoid of affection, she’s in it for the long haul.

However, Janelle has already sparked rumors that she mimicked Christine’s move and flew the coop, and now it looks like those rumors could have some truth to them.

Christine’s aunt, Kristyn Decker, spoke with In Touch recently. According to Kristyn, Janelle flew the coop “a long time ago.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kristyn said that Janelle’s marriage to Kody’s isn’t much different than Meri’s — she noted that Meri is “just staying in a marriage that’s not really a marriage.”

Christine Brown’s aunt surmises Sister Wives star Janelle Brown left Kody Brown ‘a long time ago’

The family insider added that she thinks Janelle and Kody share a strictly “platonic” relationship and haven’t had a marriage for a “long, long, long time.”

Kristyn added that it’s “obvious” that Kody and Janelle haven’t been together in a long time. She compared Kody’s plural marriage to that of Warren Jeffs’ in that she claimed the women in polygamous marriages are told to “keep sweet” in order to avoid conflict among the wives.

Christine Brown’s aunt says Kody Brown ‘knows’ Meri Brown won’t leave him

According to Kristyn, husbands can “punish” their wives by not having a relationship with them, and even still, the wife is expected to comply and stay faithful.

Kristyn recalled her own father, who was a polygamist too, telling “many, many women” to stay and remain faithful, which would earn them the chance at another “good man” in the afterlife.

In the Brown family’s faith, Kristyn said the women are looked down upon if they instigate a divorce with their husbands. In addition, Christine’s aunt called out Meri for continuing to stay “married” to Kody.

Janelle has voiced that she’s considered divorcing Kody; between that, their interactions this season on Sister Wives, and Kody’s absence from Janelle’s social media posts and frequent travels, it wouldn’t surprise fans of the show if Janelle and Kody have already split. In fact, most Sister Wives viewers have been rooting for Janelle to follow in Christine’s footsteps.

You can watch Kristyn’s interview with In Touch here.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.