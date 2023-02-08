Sister Wives: Christine Brown trying to ‘get revenge’ on Kody as she begins dating

Christine Brown is officially back on the dating scene, and it looks like the Sister Wives star is looking to enact revenge on her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Christine has an “exclusive” boyfriend.

Christine couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared the news in her Instagram Stories earlier this week after revealing that she had officially reentered the dating pool.

Christine teased that she would share her new “wonderful, romantic” man’s identity soon, but in the meantime, a Sister Wives insider says that her antics are aimed at Kody.

A source close to the Browns spoke with The Sun and revealed that Christine is “on a mission” with the help of her daughters, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

“She’s trying to get attention from Kody,” the source told the outlet, adding that Christine is a different person now. And a different person she is — Christine kicked Kody out of her Flagstaff home, sold the house, and moved to Utah, where she’s thriving as a single, independent, monogamous woman.

Christine Brown ‘trying to get revenge’ on ex-husband Kody Brown

The insider added, “She’s trying to get revenge. She’s on this mission to reinvent herself, all the while making Kody remember what he lost.”

Although Christine is reportedly trying to remind Kody of what he lost, the Sister Wives informant added that Christine is being ultra-careful about keeping her dating life under wraps to avoid the paparazzi.

Apparently, Christine and the rest of the Browns are currently filming for Season 18 of Sister Wives, although TLC has yet to make a formal announcement.

Kody denounced Christine dating during Season 17 of Sister Wives

In an episode of Sister Wives last season, Kody feared that Christine’s future boyfriends would want to take money from him and the family.

“You get a boyfriend who wants some of our money, and between you, your boyfriend, and the state of Utah, I lose any access to Truely and all my money…” Kody said.

Then, during the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, Kody told host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan that Christine dating men was a “risky” proposition. According to him, Christine’s potential suitors would question her motives if she left a “good man” (meaning himself) and would have trouble trusting her.

“Cuz if she leaves a good man, most guys are gonna go, ‘This is risky,'” Kody told Suki.

Risky or not, Christine doesn’t seem to mind taking the risk. She took some time for herself following her 2021 split from Kody before dipping her toes back into the dating pool.

She admitted that dating online is “crazy,” and it wasn’t long after that she gushed over her new boyfriend. Although she initially intended to take her time and not rush back into a relationship, it looks as though Christine has found herself quite the catch.

Christine’s confidence is soaring since leaving Kody with a new home closer to her kids, a flourishing career, and a new man… and it looks like she’s just getting started.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.