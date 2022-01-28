Sister Wives: Christine Brown talks Mykelti’s pregnancy experience, other wives’ pregnancy fun facts revealed

Janelle, Robyn, Christine, and Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown recently shared some insight into her daughter Mykelti’s pregnancy and some fun facts about her and her sister wives’ pregnancies were also revealed.

Kody Brown shares a total of 18 children between his wives Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, and his ex-wife Christine Brown.

Kody and Christine’s daughter Mykelti was pregnant with her and her husband Tony Padron’s daughter Avalon during Season 16 of Sister Wives.

Christine Brown talks about daughter Mykelti ‘hating’ being pregnant

During a bonus scene clip shared by TLC on their official Instagram page, Christine talked about Mykelti’s pregnancy experience and shared that her daughter isn’t exactly a fan of being with child.

The clip, titled Mykelti is Pregnant (and miserable), Christine tells the cameras, “She hates being pregnant. Hates every single second of it.”

“Really, she hates being pregnant,” Christine added. “She’s like, ‘You lied to me. You lied to me when you said pregnancy was great.’ But I had great pregnancies, so I don’t know!”

Christine shares a total of six biological children with Kody: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

When viewers first met the Browns on Sister Wives in 2010, Christine was still pregnant with Truely and watched her give birth to her and Kody’s youngest child, the first televised birth on the show.

A blurb that appeared on the screen during the clip revealed that Mykelti disliked being slowed down by pregnancy since she’s always on the go.

Christine also mentioned that Mykelti was nauseous throughout her entire pregnancy and would often have to leave during the middle of a meal to go throw up in the bathroom.

Fun facts about the moms of Sister Wives during their pregnancies

“Janelle, Robyn, and Christine all got sick during pregnancy. Meri only got sick once!” read another blurb, giving insight into Kody’s wives’ experiences with feeling sick while pregnant.

Kody and his second wife Janelle also share six biological children: Logan, Madison (Maddie), Hunter, Garrison (whose real name is Robert), Gabriel, and Savanah.

Kody and Meri, his first wife, share one biological child, their daughter Mariah.

Robyn Brown brought three children from a previous marriage to the family when she married Kody: son Dayton and daughters Aurora and Breanna. In addition, Kody and Robyn share two biological children, son Solomon and daughter Ariella.

Kody legally adopted Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna in 2015 after he legally divorced Meri to then legally wed Robyn, allowing her children the same benefits as the rest of the kids in the family.

Another fun fact revealed during the clip read, “Both Janelle and Robyn say that their favorite part of pregnancy was feeling their babies move.”

“The duration of all of Christine’s labors combined equaled less than the duration of Mykelti’s first labor,” read another blurb during the clip.

During Season 1 of Sister Wives, Christine admitted that when her water breaks, her labor speeds up and she knows it means baby is quickly on its way.

Mykelti and her husband Tony have since welcomed their beautiful daughter, Avalon Asa Padron, in April 2021.

Avalon is Kody and Christine Brown’s first shared biological grandchild. Avalon joins cousins Axel and Evangalynn (Evie), the Browns family’s other two grandchildren.

Sister Wives: One on One airs this Sunday, January 30 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.