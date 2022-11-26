Sister Wives: Christine Brown shows off dance moves and slim figure in dance video

Christine looked amazing while she had fun recording a dance video. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown let loose in a fun dance video while showing off her newly trimmed figure.

Since splitting from Kody Brown, Christine has shown her fans that she’s living her best life in Utah as a single, monogamous woman.

The 50-year-old mom of six recently shared a fun video with her 945K Instagram followers.

Taking to the social media platform, Christine promoted her employer Plexus’ famous pink drink in the video, as she held a bottle of the drink, lifting it towards the camera and crediting it as her “secret” to increased energy, balanced hormones, and blood sugar, and mental clarity.

Christine set her dance video to the tune Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke as she showed off her fancy footwork from inside her Utah home’s living room.

The blonde beauty donned a khaki-colored sweater paired with jeans and white tennis shoes and wore her long, blonde hair down as she shimmied her hips and clearly enjoyed herself for the promotional share.

Comments were disabled for the post, which she captioned, “Energy, balanced blood sugar, mental clarity, balanced hormones? If you said YES, to any of these, then you need what I have!!! Text or DM me BLACK FRIDAY – if you’re ready to join! (928) 769-8223 also follow my page @the_secret_to_selfcare.”

In addition to filming for Sister Wives, Christine earns a living as an ambassador for Plexus as well as LuLaRoe, a fashion retailer/MLM company.

Christine and her former sister wife/BFF Janelle Brown have teamed up to promote the Plexus brand. The blonde duo even earned themselves a trip to Hawaii recently for their sales work with the company.

In addition to Kody Brown’s first wife, Meri Brown, Christine also caters to her LuLaRoe customers as an ambassador for the brand. On her personalized website, she touts selling clothes in a “fun, enjoyable environment,” adding, “I’m blessed by working at home with a great team and when my girls help me it’s always a little crazy.”

Christine also adds to her paychecks by offering Cameos to interested fans, charging just $40 for a personalized video. For those interested in business videos, Christine charges $245, and a live video call will run customers $120.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.