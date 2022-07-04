Sister Wives: Christine Brown shares her reaction to learning daughter Mykelti is expecting twins

Christine Brown shared her reaction to Mykelti expecting twins. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared her reaction to her daughter Mykelti expecting twins later this year with her husband, Tony Padron.

As Monster and Critics reported, Mykelti and Tony announced they’re expecting double the fun this December, as Mykelti is pregnant with fraternal twins.

Mykelti and Tony made the exciting announcement via Instagram, where they shared a family snap, including their 1-year-old daughter Avalon.

Christine Brown shares her reaction to Mykelti and Tony expecting twins

In a video shared on TLC’s official Instagram, Christine reacted to the happy news that she’ll be an Oma again.

“So Mykelti is pregnant – yay!” Christine announced in the video. According to the Sister Wives star, Mykelti and Tony pulled Christine and her youngest daughter Truely aside and told her they were moving, teasing Christine and almost bringing her to tears.

Next, Tony and Mykelti came clean and broke the news that they were expecting two more babies and not moving, much to Christine’s delight. Christine bragged about what great parents Mykelti and Tony have been to their firstborn daughter Avalon.

However, Christine didn’t find out that her daughter was expecting twins until about a month after she discovered Mykelti and Tony were expecting. They visited Christine and brought along their ultrasound photos, showing they were having twins, again to Christine’s delight.

The Sister Wives star said it’s been “absolutely amazing” and “humbling” to watch her adult children become parents of their own. She first mentioned watching Kody and Janelle’s daughter Maddie become a mom to her kids, son Axel and daughter Evie. Although Maddie is not her biological child, she still considers her former sister wives’ kids her own.

Christine also mentioned that Mykelti and Tony would have the support of her and Aspyn, her and Kody’s eldest daughter, who also lives nearby in Utah.

Sister Wives fans show their happiness for Christine

In the post’s comments section, Sister Wives fans wished Christine congratulations and let her know how happy and excited they were for her.

“Congratulations,” read a few fan comments with another letting Christine know they had their own set of twins, which they called a “blessing.”

“I am so happy for them and for you. The experience it is going to be awesome. You are such a strong woman. So inspiring. I love you. Regards from Brazil ❤️❤️🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷,” wrote another one of Christine’s supporters.

Mykelti and Tony’s twins will mark the fourth and fifth grandchildren for the Brown family, joining big sister Avalon and cousins Axel and Evie.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.