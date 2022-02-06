Sister Wives: Christine Brown says she ‘lost herself’ in her role as a sister wife: ‘I was just the constant’

Christine Brown admitted that she “lost herself” at the cost of pleasing everyone else during her plural marriage to Kody Brown. Pic credit: TLC

During part two of Sister Wives: One on One, Christine Brown admitted that she “lost herself” while caring for everyone else during her plural marriage to Kody Brown.

Last season on Sister Wives, Christine brought up the topic of being a “basement wife” in her marriage to Kody.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown says she ‘lost herself’ while pleasing the rest of the family

She explained, “In the plural community, there’s certainly a basement wife mentality. If you have a situation where there’s a wife that’s a queen bee, well, the other wife goes in the basement and she doesn’t matter as much.”

Christine told host Sukanya Krishnan that she wasn’t aware that basement wives existed at the time and said she “chose to let it happen and I chose to be weaker.”

“So, every single day of my life, I wake up and I have a choice to make if I’m in a situation like that,” Christine told Sukanya. “And in the end, I would love to just be strong and be like, ‘No, no, no, no.'”

Christine explained that it was much easier to appease everyone else and tend to their needs rather than speak up about her own.

“But then in the end, I lose myself,” she admitted. “Yeah, the cost is me. I put everybody first most of the time. I put whatever Kody needed [first]. It’s like, I can be the peacemaker here.”

“It left me running on empty and I asked him for help. I’m like, ‘I can’t do this anymore,'” Christine shared.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christine Brown: ‘I was just the constant’

According to Christine, she and Kody had “agreements” in place that family came first above everything else. When Sukanya used the terms caregiver and organizer to describe her role, Christine shared how she feels she was viewed.

“Yes, I was their constant. Can we just say what I like is the term that is just more comfortable? I was just the constant. I was just the constant.”

Once Christine’s role of raising most of the kids in the Brown family came to an end, she began to see the major flaws in her marriage to Kody. Once he admitted to her that he no longer wanted an intimate marriage with her, Christine decided she was done, packing up his belongings and putting the boxes in her garage.

Part two of Sister Wives: One on One airs tonight, Sunday, February 6 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.